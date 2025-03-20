Where Would Cam Ward Rank Among 2022 Rookie Quarterbacks?
Now former University of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is the top-ranked quarterback prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and the game between him and the rest of the field only seems to be growing. However, we want to take a look at where he would rank amongst quarterbacks in other recent classes now turning our attention to the 2022 class of quarterbacks. I will give both where we rank amongst the consensus and where I would have ranked him personally based on my how I graded him and the other QBs out.
2022 Pre-Draft Consensus Rookie QB Rankings
1. Kenny Pickett
2. Malik Willis
3. Desmond Ridder
4. Matt Corral
5. Sam Howell
This was a terrible quarterback class. It's one of the worst in recent memory. There is no doubt that Cam Ward would have been far and away the first quarterback drafted in this class. Pickett ended up being the only first-round pick in this group. The next quarterback wasn't drafted until the third round. The teams with top picks in 2022 would have been thrilled to have the option of drafting Ward. Even Pickett was drafted until pick 20. It was a terrible year for rookie QBs.
My 2022 QB Rankings
1. Kenny Pickett
2. Desmond Ridder
3. Malik Willis
4. Sam Howell
5. Matt Corral
The only decent quarterback in this draft turned out to be Brock Purdy who isn't even listed here. Again, Ward has graded so far ahead of all these guys it's almost not even worth comparing them. Pickett was far and away my top QB in this class and with the exception or Purdy, he may end up being the best, however, that's only because everyone else is so awful. The 2021 class should be a lot more interesting tomorrow.
Recommended Articles
Cam Ward Would Have Been the Top QB in the 2023 NFL Draft Class
Cam Ward Vs. 2024 Quarterback Class: Where Would He Rank in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Damien Martinez Rises in ACC Running Back Rankings for 2025 NFL Draft