Cam Ward Would Have Been the Top QB in the 2023 NFL Draft Class
Former University of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is the top-ranked quarterback prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and the difference between him and the rest of the field only seems to be growing.
However, we want to take a look at where he would rank amongst quarterbacks in other recent classes now turning our attention to the 2023 class of quarterbacks. I will provide consensus rankings and where I would have ranked him personally based on my how I graded him and the other QBs out.
2023 Pre-Draft Consensus Rookie QB Rankings
1. Bryce Young
2. CJ Stroud
3. Anthony Richardson
4. Will Levis
5. Hendon Hooker
Amongst the consensus, Ward would have been the top quarterback in this shaky draft class. How anyone watched film on Richardson and Levis, and thought they should be top-10 picks is beyond me. Nevertheless, Young was the top-ranked QB in this draft and Ward would have easily jumped him. Even at the time, there were questions surrounding Young's size and ability to transition to the NFL.
My 2023 QB Rankings
1. Bryce Young
2. CJ Stroud
3. Hendon Hooker
4. Anthony Richardson
5. Will Levis
This was not a particularly strong QB class and after Stroud took a step back in 2024 it looks even worse. Young and Stroud are the only QBs I gave a first-round grade, Hooker received a Round 2 grade, Richardson later on Day 2, and Levis in the fifth round. Ward would be the top quarterback in this class and even with hindsight, I would take Ward over any of these quarterbacks right now. There was no sure-fire star in this group of prospects and Ward is exactly that. This group of prospects isn't even all that close to being on Ward's level.
