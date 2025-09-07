All Hurricanes

Where Do the Miami Hurricanes Rank Heading into Week 3

The Miami Hurricanes (2-0) have a lot to look forward to this season as they remain ranked in the top 10 in both the AP and USA Coaches Poll to start week three.

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) runs with the football against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Hurricanes remain as the No. 5 team in the country by the AP Poll and move up one spot from No. 7 to No. 6.

The Hurricanes are one of three ACC teams to be in the top 15 now, alongside a resurgent Florida State (No. 10) and Clemson (No.12).

The Hurricanes will play Florida State on Oct 4, but first, they have another ranked opponent this week against the surging USF Bulls. The Bulls have two ranked wins to start the season and have been rewarded with being ranked No. 18.

It will be the second-ranked game for the Hurricanes this season after defeating No. 6 Notre Dame, and it will be one of the best games of the weekend.

AP Top 25 After Week 2

Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes in Parentheses

  1. Ohio State (57), 2-0, 1614
  2. Penn State (5), 2-0, 1524
  3. LSU (2), 2-0, 1487
  4. Oregon (1), 2-0, 1375
  5. Miami (FL), 2-0, 1360
  6. Georgia, 2-0, 1350
  7. Texas, 1-1, 1248
  8. Notre Dame, 0-1, 1086
  9. Illinois, 2-0, 1001
  10. Florida State, 2-0, 954
  11. South Carolina, 2-0, 927
  12. Clemson, 1-1, 894
  13. Oklahoma, 2-0, 893
  14. Iowa State, 3-0, 794
  15. Tennessee, 2-0, 537
  16. Texas A&M, 2-0, 532
  17. Ole Miss, 2-0, 518
  18. South Florida, 2-0
  19. Alabama, 1-1, 396
  20. Utah, 2-0, 361
  21. Texas Tech, 2-0, 347
  22. Indiana, 2-0, 331
  23. Michigan, 1-1, 250
  24. Auburn, 2-0, 172
  25. Missouri, 2-0, 109

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78, Florida 70, Southern Cal 64, TCU 58, Mississippi St. 52, Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9, Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2, Memphis 1, Vanderbilt 1.

Week 2 US LBM Coaches Poll

  1. Ohio State (62)
  2. Penn State (4)
  3. Georgia
  4. LSU (1)
  5. Oregon
  6. Miami (FL)
  7. Texas
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Illinois
  10. South Carolina
  11. Clemson
  12. Florida State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Alabama
  19. Indiana
  20. Texas Tech
  21. Utah
  22. Michigan
  23. South Florida
  24. Arizona State
  25. BYU

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 142; Louisville 88; USC 87; SMU 87; Florida 68; Auburn 57; Tulane 55; TCU 36; Georgia Tech 26; Nebraska 19; Navy 16; Washington 15; Mississippi State 15; Memphis 11; Baylor 9; Vanderbilt 7; Kansas 4; UNLV 3; Pittsburgh 1; North Carolina State 1.

