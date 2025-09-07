Where Do the Miami Hurricanes Rank Heading into Week 3
The Miami Hurricanes (2-0) have a lot to look forward to this season as they remain ranked in the top 10 in both the AP and USA Coaches Poll to start week three.
The Hurricanes remain as the No. 5 team in the country by the AP Poll and move up one spot from No. 7 to No. 6.
The Hurricanes are one of three ACC teams to be in the top 15 now, alongside a resurgent Florida State (No. 10) and Clemson (No.12).
The Hurricanes will play Florida State on Oct 4, but first, they have another ranked opponent this week against the surging USF Bulls. The Bulls have two ranked wins to start the season and have been rewarded with being ranked No. 18.
It will be the second-ranked game for the Hurricanes this season after defeating No. 6 Notre Dame, and it will be one of the best games of the weekend.
AP Top 25 After Week 2
Rank, Team, Record, Points, First-Place Votes in Parentheses
- Ohio State (57), 2-0, 1614
- Penn State (5), 2-0, 1524
- LSU (2), 2-0, 1487
- Oregon (1), 2-0, 1375
- Miami (FL), 2-0, 1360
- Georgia, 2-0, 1350
- Texas, 1-1, 1248
- Notre Dame, 0-1, 1086
- Illinois, 2-0, 1001
- Florida State, 2-0, 954
- South Carolina, 2-0, 927
- Clemson, 1-1, 894
- Oklahoma, 2-0, 893
- Iowa State, 3-0, 794
- Tennessee, 2-0, 537
- Texas A&M, 2-0, 532
- Ole Miss, 2-0, 518
- South Florida, 2-0
- Alabama, 1-1, 396
- Utah, 2-0, 361
- Texas Tech, 2-0, 347
- Indiana, 2-0, 331
- Michigan, 1-1, 250
- Auburn, 2-0, 172
- Missouri, 2-0, 109
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 94, BYU 92, Georgia Tech 78, Florida 70, Southern Cal 64, TCU 58, Mississippi St. 52, Louisville 49, SMU 26, Nebraska 10, Tulane 9, Baylor 7, UNLV 5, Pittsburgh 3, Navy 2, Memphis 1, Vanderbilt 1.
Week 2 US LBM Coaches Poll
- Ohio State (62)
- Penn State (4)
- Georgia
- LSU (1)
- Oregon
- Miami (FL)
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- Florida State
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Utah
- Michigan
- South Florida
- Arizona State
- BYU
Others receiving votes:
Missouri 142; Louisville 88; USC 87; SMU 87; Florida 68; Auburn 57; Tulane 55; TCU 36; Georgia Tech 26; Nebraska 19; Navy 16; Washington 15; Mississippi State 15; Memphis 11; Baylor 9; Vanderbilt 7; Kansas 4; UNLV 3; Pittsburgh 1; North Carolina State 1.
