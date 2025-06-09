Where Does Carson Beck Rank In ACC Quarterback Grades Entering the 2025 Season?
The ACC has seen a lot of movement with the addition of talented players. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is one, however, some still don't few him as the best quarterback in the conference.
Coming off a down year with the Georgia Bulldogs, Beck looks to prove everyone wrong and show why he was touted as QB No. 1 ahead of the 2024 season. He will have some work to do to change that narrative about his play. His quarterback grade from last season won't help him, despite being in the top ten. Coming into the ACC, Beck has the fifth-highest quarterback grade.
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson — 89.3
2. Hayes King, Georgia Tech — 85.9
3. Kevin Jennings, SMU — 85.2
4. Darian Mensah, Duke — 82.1
5. Carson Beck, Miami — 81.7
6. Gio Lopez, Miami —81.4
Beck's grade should be a lot higher than what it is. Had things gone his way with the Bulldogs, Beck would have been an easy second-day pick for anyone in the NFL. He has all the skills you want out of a pro quarterback, but some still see the flaws in his game.
Last season with the Bulldogs, Beck did not have his 2023 season. He threw 12 interceptions and only threw for 28 touchdowns, and a little under 3500. He will look to have his first 4000-yard season with the Hurricanes. They have the offensive capabilities to do it, but with a stout running game, he might not have to do as much.