All Hurricanes

Where Does Carson Beck Rank In ACC Quarterback Grades Entering the 2025 Season?

Carson Beck enters the ACC as one of the highest graded quarterbacks in the country but where does he stand against the new crop of talent around him?

Justice Sandle

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The ACC has seen a lot of movement with the addition of talented players. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is one, however, some still don't few him as the best quarterback in the conference.

Coming off a down year with the Georgia Bulldogs, Beck looks to prove everyone wrong and show why he was touted as QB No. 1 ahead of the 2024 season. He will have some work to do to change that narrative about his play. His quarterback grade from last season won't help him, despite being in the top ten. Coming into the ACC, Beck has the fifth-highest quarterback grade.

READ MORE: WATCH: Carson Beck Back Throwing Football Comfortably

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson — 89.3

2. Hayes King, Georgia Tech — 85.9

3. Kevin Jennings, SMU — 85.2

4. Darian Mensah, Duke — 82.1

5. Carson Beck, Miami — 81.7

6. Gio Lopez, Miami —81.4

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) putts in his mouth grad on the final play during overtime of the SEC championship game a
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) putts in his mouth grad on the final play during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carson Beck Barely Cracks Joel Klatt's Top Ten Quarterbacks Entering the 2025 Season. Carson Beck Barely Cracks Joel Klatt's Top Ten Quarterbacks Entering the 2025 Season. dark. Next

Beck's grade should be a lot higher than what it is. Had things gone his way with the Bulldogs, Beck would have been an easy second-day pick for anyone in the NFL. He has all the skills you want out of a pro quarterback, but some still see the flaws in his game.

Last season with the Bulldogs, Beck did not have his 2023 season. He threw 12 interceptions and only threw for 28 touchdowns, and a little under 3500. He will look to have his first 4000-yard season with the Hurricanes. They have the offensive capabilities to do it, but with a stout running game, he might not have to do as much.

Read More Football News from Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football