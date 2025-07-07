Where Does Carson Beck Rank Amongst Quarterbacks in EA Sports College Football 26
The standard edition of the game is not yet available, but for those who have the deluxe version, EA Sports College Football 26 is now out, and Carson Beck is one of the best quarterbacks to play with in the game.
Based on his rating, Beck is one of the many 90 overall quarterbacks, ranking seventh in the game at the position.
He might not be as fun to play with as Cam Ward was (playstyle-wise), but Beck can bring a command to an offense like no other. On the Hurricanes' roster, he is the third-highest-rated player who can adjust during the season.
The Hurricanes are expected to start their stellar campaign against the Norte Dame Fighting Irish to put a stamp on their return to the top of the college football world. It will be up to the staff to get this job done for the future of the program.
More Miami EA Sports College Football Ratings:
Miami Hurricanes Team Rankings:
- Overall: 86 (No. 11)
- Offense: 89 (No. 10)
- Defense: 88 (No. 15)
- Special teams: 87
Player Ratings:
No. 1: Francis Mauigoa (RT, junior): 93 overall, 72 speed, 95 strength*
No. 2: Rueben Bain Jr. (REDGE, junior): 92 overall, 83 speed, 90 strength*
No. 3: Carson Beck (QB, senior): 91 overall, 73 speed, 69 strength*
No. 4: Mark Fletcher Jr. (RB, junior): 88 overall, 90 speed, 80 strength
No. 5: Charles Brantley (CB, senior): 88 overall, 92 speed, 54 strength