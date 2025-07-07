All Hurricanes

Where Does Carson Beck Rank Amongst Quarterbacks in EA Sports College Football 26

The Miami Hurricanes quarterback ranks well in the top 20 QBs in EA Sports College Football 26.

Justice Sandle

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) heads to the locker room after a NCAA Aflac Kickoff game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Georgia won 48-3.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) heads to the locker room after a NCAA Aflac Kickoff game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Georgia won 48-3. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The standard edition of the game is not yet available, but for those who have the deluxe version, EA Sports College Football 26 is now out, and Carson Beck is one of the best quarterbacks to play with in the game.

Based on his rating, Beck is one of the many 90 overall quarterbacks, ranking seventh in the game at the position.

He might not be as fun to play with as Cam Ward was (playstyle-wise), but Beck can bring a command to an offense like no other. On the Hurricanes' roster, he is the third-highest-rated player who can adjust during the season.

The Hurricanes are expected to start their stellar campaign against the Norte Dame Fighting Irish to put a stamp on their return to the top of the college football world. It will be up to the staff to get this job done for the future of the program.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) scores a touchdown against the Iowa State
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) scores a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones in the third quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

More Miami EA Sports College Football Ratings:

Miami Hurricanes Team Rankings:

  • Overall: 86 (No. 11)
  • Offense: 89 (No. 10)
  • Defense: 88 (No. 15)
  • Special teams: 87 

Player Ratings:

No. 1: Francis Mauigoa (RT, junior): 93 overall, 72 speed, 95 strength*

No. 2: Rueben Bain Jr. (REDGE, junior): 92 overall, 83 speed, 90 strength*

No. 3: Carson Beck (QB, senior): 91 overall, 73 speed, 69 strength*

No. 4: Mark Fletcher Jr. (RB, junior): 88 overall, 90 speed, 80 strength

No. 5: Charles Brantley (CB, senior): 88 overall, 92 speed, 54 strength

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football