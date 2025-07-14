Where Does Carson Beck Rank in USA Today's Top 25 Quarterbacks Entering 2025?
Cam Ward is no longer in the green and orange, but the new man under center is not so bad himself. Carson Beck is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, even after coming off a down year with the Goeriga Bulldogs last season.
Many still consider him a top ten quarterback in the country, and USA Today's latest QB rankings have him listed as the No. 9 quarterback entering the 2025 season.
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
2. Drew Aller, Penn State
3. Arch Manning, Texas
4. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
5. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
6. John Mateer, Oklahoma
7. DJ Lagway, Florida
8. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
9. Carson Beck, Miami
"Replacing the top overall draft pick might seem daunting, but Beck is no stranger to lofty expectations. He arrives in Coral Gables with plenty of potential but some baggage as well, as the Georgia offense wasn’t always humming. Last season, His final numbers from 2024 were solid enough: 3,485 passing yards, a 64.7% completion rate, and 28 TDs. But many of his 12 interceptions resulted from trying to force the action, a habit he’ll need to break if the Hurricanes hope to be in the playoff picture."
10. Kevin Jennings, SMU
11. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
12. Josh Hoover, TCU
13. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
14. Haynes King, Georgia Tech
15. Rocco Becht, Iowa State
16. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
17. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
18. Darian Mensah, Duke
19. Dante Moore, Oregon
20. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
21. Blake Horvath, Navy
22. Avery Johnson, Kansas State
23. Miller Moss, Louisville
24. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
25. Behren Morton, Texas Tech