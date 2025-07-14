All Hurricanes

Where Does Carson Beck Rank in USA Today's Top 25 Quarterbacks Entering 2025?

The Miami Hurricanes quarterback has a lot of favor in the national media in the latest rankings of the top men under center entering the 2025 season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cam Ward is no longer in the green and orange, but the new man under center is not so bad himself. Carson Beck is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, even after coming off a down year with the Goeriga Bulldogs last season.

Many still consider him a top ten quarterback in the country, and USA Today's latest QB rankings have him listed as the No. 9 quarterback entering the 2025 season.

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

2. Drew Aller, Penn State

3. Arch Manning, Texas

4. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

5. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

6. John Mateer, Oklahoma

7. DJ Lagway, Florida

8. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

9. Carson Beck, Miami

"Replacing the top overall draft pick might seem daunting, but Beck is no stranger to lofty expectations. He arrives in Coral Gables with plenty of potential but some baggage as well, as the Georgia offense wasn’t always humming. Last season, His final numbers from 2024 were solid enough: 3,485 passing yards, a 64.7% completion rate, and 28 TDs. But many of his 12 interceptions resulted from trying to force the action, a habit he’ll need to break if the Hurricanes hope to be in the playoff picture."

10. Kevin Jennings, SMU

11. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

12. Josh Hoover, TCU

13. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

14. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

15. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

16. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

17. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

18. Darian Mensah, Duke

19. Dante Moore, Oregon

20. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

21. Blake Horvath, Navy

22. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

23. Miller Moss, Louisville

24. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

25. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football