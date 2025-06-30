Where Does Miami Rank Against Other Programs in EA College Football 26
Last year, the best game on the market was EA College Football 25, and quickly, the latest addition of the renewed series will be back on the shelf.
With each release of the game, there are team rankings and overall rankings to tease who will be the best team in the game, and the Miami Hurricanes are near the top ten of the EA College Football 26 rankings.
TEAM RANKINGS
TOP 25 OVERALL
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Texas Longhorns | 88
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 88
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 88
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 88
- Georgia Bulldogs | 88
- Clemson Tigers | 88
- Texas A&M Aggies | 88
- Oregon Ducks | 86
- LSU Tigers | 86
- Miami Hurricanes | 86
- Florida Gators | 86
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 86
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 85
- Michigan Wolverines | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- Oklahoma Sooners | 85
- Indiana Hoosiers | 85
- SMU Mustangs | 84
- Tennessee Volunteers | 84
- Missouri Tigers | 84
- Auburn Tigers | 84
- Duke Blue Devils | 84
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 82
- Illinois Fighting Illini | 82
Offensively, the Hurricanes were monsters to play with Cam Ward, Xavier Restrepo, Damien Martinez, and others to boot. Now with the new look offense, the Hurricanes still maintain some of those explosive qualities, but it will come in a new platoon of players.
TOP 25 OFFENSES
- Texas Longhorns | 91
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 91
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 91
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 91
- Clemson Tigers | 89
- LSU Tigers | 89
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 89
- Florida Gators | 89
- Miami Hurricanes | 89
- Indiana Hoosiers | 89
- Texas A&M Aggies | 89
- Georgia Bulldogs | 87
- Oklahoma Sooners | 87
- SMU Mustangs | 87
- BYU Cougars | 87
- Baylor Bears | 87
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 87
- Oregon Ducks | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- USC Trojans | 85
- Boise State Broncos | 85
- Iowa State Cyclones | 85
- Nebraska Cornhuskers | 85
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 85
A new look defense with a rising star defensive coordintor also brings a lot of attention to the Canes. UM has the chance to be special on the defensive side of the ball with Corey Hetherman in charge. They come in with second best defense in the ACC and a top 15 rated group in the game.
TOP 25 DEFENSES
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 96
- Texas Longhorns | 94
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 94
- Georgia Bulldogs | 92
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 92
- Michigan Wolverines | 92
- Oregon Ducks | 92
- LSU Tigers | 92
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 92
- Clemson Tigers | 90
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 90
- Texas A&M Aggies | 90
- Tennessee Volunteers | 88
- Indiana Hoosiers | 88
- Miami Hurricanes | 88
- Duke Blue Devils | 88
- Oklahoma Sooners | 88
- Illinois Fighting Illini | 86
- Kansas State Wildcats | 86
- Ole Miss Rebels | 86
- Pittsburgh Panthers | 86
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 84
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 84
- Iowa Hawkeyes | 84
- Florida Gators | 84