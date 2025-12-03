All Hurricanes

Where Does Miami Rank Ahead of Championship Weekend in the CFP

As it stands, the Miami Hurricanes are set to miss the College Football Playoff thanks to the latest rankings.

Justice Sandle

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Two 10-2 seasons in back-to-back years and two years in a row, the Miami Hurricanes are on the outside looking in as Championship weekend approaches. It also leaves them with one option: hope that Alabama and or BYU lose so they can sneak in.

The Hurricanes still did not move in the latest rankings, while others all around them moved. Utah took the biggest hit, dropping to No. 15, while Texas climbed up to No. 13 after a win over now-No. 7 Texas A&M.

Another shocking move saw Notre Dame drop to No. 10 and Alabama move up to No. 9. This is setting up to be one of the most important championship weekends for the Hurricanes' playoff hopes.

2025 College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Ohio State, 12-0
2. Indiana, 12-0
3. Georgia, 11-1
4. Texas Tech, 11-1
5. Oregon, 11-1
6. Ole Miss, 11-1
7. Texas A&M, 11-1
8. Oklahoma, 10-2
9. Alabama, 10-2
10. Notre Dame, 10-2
11. BYU, 11-1
12. Miami (FL), 10-2
13. Texas, 9-3
14. Vanderbilt, 10-2
15. Utah, 10-2
16. Southern Cal, 9-3
17. Virginia, 10-2
18. Arizona, 9-3
19. Michigan, 9-3
20. Tulane, 10-2
21. Houston, 9-3
22. Georgia Tech, 9-3
23. Iowa, 8-4
24. North Texas, 11-1
25. James Madison, 11-1

2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule

  • First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20
    Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.
    One game | Friday, Dec. 19
    Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20
  • Quarterfinal sites:
    Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
    Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
    Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
  • Semifinal sites:
    Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • CFP National Championship Game:
    Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

The 2025 College Football Playoff Committee
Hunter Yuracheck - Committee Chair - Arkansas Athletic Director
Chris Ault - Former College Football Head Coach
Troy Dannen - Nebraska Athletic Director
Mark Dantonio - Former College Football Head Coach
Jeff Long - Former College Football Playoff Committee Chair
Ivan Maisel - Sportswriter
Chris Massaro - MTSU Athletic Director
Mike Riley - Former College Football Head Coach
David Sayler - Miami (Ohio) Athletic Director
Wesley Walls - College Football Hall of Famer (Ole Miss)
Carla Williams - Virginia Athletic Director
Mark Harlan - University of Utah Athletic Director

Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025

Week 1: No. 18
Week 2: No. 15
Week 3: No. 13
Week 4: No. 12
Week 5: No. 12

