Where Does Miami Rank in the Coaches, AP Top 25 Entering Week 12
The Miami Hurricanes are feeling good about the victory over the Syracuse Orange, and the rankings show it.
The Hurricanes have climbed from the No. 18 spot to being ranked No. 16. Slowly but surely, they are making their way to find themselves in an argument to be placed in the College Football Playoff. Now they still have to get in over Notre Dame, who will face No. 24 Pitt next week.
Everything is standing in the right spot for the Hurricanes to continue to win and win. They also have a way to get into the ACC Championship game if a few other things happen.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State, (55), 9-0, 1610
2. Indiana, (6), 10-0, 1549
3. Texas A&M (4), 9-0, 1518
4. Alabama, 8-1, 1427
5. Georgia, 8-1, 1353
6. Ole Miss, 9-1, 1248
7. Oregon, 8-1, 1245
8. Texas Tech, 9-1, 1211
9. Notre Dame, 7-2, 1102
10. Texas, 7-2, 961
11. Oklahoma, 7-2, 928
12. BYU, 8-1, 898
13. Vanderbilt, 8-2, 821
14. Georgia Tech, 8-1, 788
15. Utah, 7-2, 695
16. Miami (FL), 7-2, 683
17. Southern Cal, 7-2, 645
18. Michigan, 7-2, 498
19. Louisville, 7-2, 326
20. Virginia, 8-2, 313
21. Tennessee, 6-3, 276
22. Cincinnati, 7-2, 224
23. Pittsburgh, 7-2, 201
24. James Madison, 8-1, 167
25. South Florida, 7-2, 116
Others receiving votes:
Tulane 83, Missouri 59, North Texas 55, Iowa 54, Houston 43, SMU 8, Arizona St. 7, San Diego St. 5, Illinois 5, UNLV 2, Memphis 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State, (59), 9-0, 1571
2. Indiana, 10-0, 1492
3. Texas A&M, 9-0, 1465
4. Alabama, 8-1, 1368
5. Georgia, 8-1, 1322
6. Oregona, 8-1, 1238
7. Ole Miss, 9-1, 1216
8. Texas Tech, 9-1, 1143
9. Notre Dame, 7-2, 1041
10. Texas, 7-2, 929
10. Oklahoma, 7-2, 929
12. Georgia Tech, 8-1, 823
12. BYU, 8-1, 823
14. Vanderbilt, 8-2, 751
15. Utah, 7-2, 635
16. Miami (FL), 7-2, 626
17. Michigan, 7-2, 559
18. Southern Cal, 7-2, 528
19. Virginia, 8-2, 336
20. Tennessee, 6-3, 312
21. Louisville, 7-2, 279
22. Cincinnati, 7-2, 216
23. Pittsburgh, 7-2, 144
24. Missouri, 6-3, 132
25. James Madison, 8-1, 108
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Memphis; No. 24 Iowa;
Others Receiving Votes
South Florida 99; North Texas 98; Iowa 81; Houston 73; Tulane 53; SMU 32; Illinois 15; Washington 12; Arizona 7; Nebraska 6; Memphis 6; Arizona State 3; Navy 2; San Diego State 1; East Carolina 1;
