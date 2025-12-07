Where Does Miami Rank in Polls After Championship Weekend

A week of rest for the Miami Hurricanes and a chance to relax. This also means that the Hurricanes got a chance to see some other teams ranked ahead of them not look as good as they have looked over the past few weeks.

The Hurricanes in the AP Poll have risen to No. 10, a positive sign that the Canes will be in Oklahoma to take on the Sooners in a first-round matchup. However, the AP Poll is just what others see. The College Football Playoff committee does not matter one bit.

The Hurricanes are still in the middle of the playoff race between Alabama and Notre Dame, but they still have a strong case. The only way this goes south is if the Canes just get screwed out of the playoffs.

This story will be updated with the Coaches Poll.

AP Top 25

(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

1. Indiana (66), 13-0, 1650

2. Georgia, 12-1, 1550

3. Ohio State, 12-1, 1538

4. Texas Tech, 12-1, 1452

5. Oregon, 11-1, 1358

6. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1323

7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1278

8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1154

9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1094

10. Miami, 10-2, 1017

11. Alabama, 10-3, 973

12. BYU, 11-2, 899

13. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 880

14. Texas, 9-3, 872

15. Utah, 10-2, 748

16. USC, 9-3, 609

17. Tulane, 11-2, 521

18. Michigan, 9-3, 503

19. James Madison, 12-1, 490

20. Virginia, 10-3, 323

21. Arizona, 9-3, 322

22. Navy, 9-2, 173

23. North Texas, 11-2, 151

24. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 147

25. Missouri, 8-4, 92

Others receiving votes: Houston 82, Iowa 74, Tennessee 61, New Mexico 21, Duke 18, Boise St. 16, UNLV 10, South Florida 10, SMU 8, Arizona St. 6, Louisville 6, UConn 5, Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, Kennesaw St 3, Illinois 2, Iowa St. 2, W. Michigan 1, TCU 1.

2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule

First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20

Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.

One game | Friday, Dec. 19

Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20



Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN



Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN



Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025

Week 1: No. 18

Week 2: No. 15

Week 3: No. 13

Week 4: No. 12

Week 5: No. 12

