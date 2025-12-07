Where Does Miami Rank in Polls After Championship Weekend
A week of rest for the Miami Hurricanes and a chance to relax. This also means that the Hurricanes got a chance to see some other teams ranked ahead of them not look as good as they have looked over the past few weeks.
The Hurricanes in the AP Poll have risen to No. 10, a positive sign that the Canes will be in Oklahoma to take on the Sooners in a first-round matchup. However, the AP Poll is just what others see. The College Football Playoff committee does not matter one bit.
The Hurricanes are still in the middle of the playoff race between Alabama and Notre Dame, but they still have a strong case. The only way this goes south is if the Canes just get screwed out of the playoffs.
This story will be updated with the Coaches Poll.
AP Top 25
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Indiana (66), 13-0, 1650
2. Georgia, 12-1, 1550
3. Ohio State, 12-1, 1538
4. Texas Tech, 12-1, 1452
5. Oregon, 11-1, 1358
6. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1323
7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1278
8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1154
9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1094
10. Miami, 10-2, 1017
11. Alabama, 10-3, 973
12. BYU, 11-2, 899
13. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 880
14. Texas, 9-3, 872
15. Utah, 10-2, 748
16. USC, 9-3, 609
17. Tulane, 11-2, 521
18. Michigan, 9-3, 503
19. James Madison, 12-1, 490
20. Virginia, 10-3, 323
21. Arizona, 9-3, 322
22. Navy, 9-2, 173
23. North Texas, 11-2, 151
24. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 147
25. Missouri, 8-4, 92
Others receiving votes: Houston 82, Iowa 74, Tennessee 61, New Mexico 21, Duke 18, Boise St. 16, UNLV 10, South Florida 10, SMU 8, Arizona St. 6, Louisville 6, UConn 5, Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, Kennesaw St 3, Illinois 2, Iowa St. 2, W. Michigan 1, TCU 1.
2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule
- First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20
Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.
One game | Friday, Dec. 19
Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20
- Quarterfinal sites:
Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
- Semifinal sites:
Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- CFP National Championship Game:
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025
Week 1: No. 18
Week 2: No. 15
Week 3: No. 13
Week 4: No. 12
Week 5: No. 12
