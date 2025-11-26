Where Does Miami Rank in the CFP Ahead of Final Game of the Regular Season
The committee has made up its mind. The Miami Hurricanes are going to need a prayer to get inside the top 10, and it could come during rivalry weekend.
The Hurricanes come in ranked as the No. 12 team in the country in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, passing Utah in the rankings but still behind BYU, Alabama, and Notre Dame.
The committee likes what the Hurricanes have been doing over the last few weeks, highlighting the play of Canes quarterback Carson Beck.
The committee has seen some really good, consistent play from Miami over the past three weeks," CFP committee chairman Hunter Yuracheck said. "You talk about Carson Beck over the last three games has completed over 80% of his passes, 800 yards in total passing, eight touchdowns, no interceptions. He looks like the Carson Beck in that five-game winning streak they had to start the season. They lost two out of three, but now appears that they're back on track. They've started in this poll at 18, and now they're up to 12. They're the biggest movers so far over the past four weeks.
Now the Hurricanes will have the game of their life against No. 22 Pitt as they look to close out their season 10-2, praying they get a chance to get on the inside of the 10-team bubble.
2025 College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Ohio State, 11-0
2. Indiana, 11-0
3. Texas A&M,11-0
4. Georgia, 10-1
5. Texas Tech, 10-1
6. Oregon, 10-1
7. Ole Miss, 10-1
8. Oklahoma, 9-2
9. Notre Dame, 9-2
10. Alabama, 9-2
11. BYU, 10-1
12. Miami (FL), 9-2
13. Utah, 9-2
14. Vanderbilt, 9-2
15. Michigan, 9-2
16. Texas, 8-3
17. Southern Cal, 8-3
18. Virginia, 9-2
19. Tennessee, 8-3
20. Arizona State, 8-3
21. SMU, 8-3
22. Pittsburgh, 8-3
23. Georgia Tech, 9-2
24. Tulane, 9-2
25. Arizona, 8-3
2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule
- First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20
Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.
One game | Friday, Dec. 19
Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20
- Quarterfinal sites:
Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
- Semifinal sites:
Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- CFP National Championship Game:
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
The 2025 College Football Playoff Committee
Hunter Yuracheck - Committee Chair - Arkansas Athletic Director
Chris Ault - Former College Football Head Coach
Troy Dannen - Nebraska Athletic Director
Mark Dantonio - Former College Football Head Coach
Jeff Long - Former College Football Playoff Committee Chair
Ivan Maisel - Sportswriter
Chris Massaro - MTSU Athletic Director
Mike Riley - Former College Football Head Coach
David Sayler - Miami (Ohio) Athletic Director
Wesley Walls - College Football Hall of Famer (Ole Miss)
Carla Williams - Virginia Athletic Director
Mark Harlan - University of Utah Athletic Director
Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025
Week 1: No. 18
Week 2: No. 15
Week 3: No. 13
Week 4: No. 12
