Where Miami Football Ranks Entering the Final Week of the Season
The Miami Hurricanes have reminded people that they are one of the best teams in the country as they jump back into the top 10 of both AP and Coaches Polls.
The Hurricanes have been struggling on both sides of the ball but in the most recent victory against Wake Forest the defense decided to show up and they performed with a five-sack day while Cam Ward threw for 280 yards and three total touchdowns.
Now they are off to play the final game of the season against the Kyle McCord-led Syracuse team that has one of the best offenses in the ACC that rivals the Hurricanes. This game will decide if they will be in the ACC Championship game or if they will be slighted out of the College Football playoffs with a 10-2 record.
AP Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Oregon (61), 11-0, 1525
- Ohio State, 11-0, 1463
- Texas, 10-1, 1395
- Penn State, 10-1, 1301
- Notre Dame, 10-1, 1278
- Georgia, 9-2, 1242
- Tennessee, 9-2, 1110
- Miami, 10-1, 1096
- SMU, 10-1, 1001
- Indiana, 10-1, 998
- Boise State, 10-1, 984
- Clemson, 9-2, 789
- Alabama, 8-3, 739
- Arizona State, 9-2, 727
- Ole Miss, 8-3, 661
- South Carolina, 8-3, 639
- Iowa State, 9-2, 498
- Tulane, 9-2, 446
- BYU, 9-2, 445
- Texas A&M, 8-3, 399
- UNLV, 9-2, 231
- Illinois, 8-3, 168
- Colorado, 8-3, 161
- Missouri, 8-3, 142
- Army, 9-1, 133
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington St. 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Oregon (55), 11-0, 1375
- Ohio State, 10-1, 1318
- Texas, 10-1, 1267
- Penn State, 10-1, 1175
- Notre Dame, 10-1, 1150
- Georgia, 9-2, 1103
- Miami, 10-1, 1023
- Tennessee, 9-2, 972
- SMU, 10-1, 917
- Indiana, 10-1, 867
- Boise State, 10-1, 838
- Clemson, 9-2, 780
- Alabama, 8-3, 621
- South Carolina, 8-3, 596
- Arizona State, 9-2, 592
- Ole Miss, 8-3, 569
- Iowa State, 9-2, 473
- Tulane, 9-2, 434
- Texas A&M, 8-3, 357
- BYU, 9-2, 329
- UNLV, 9-2, 205
- Army, 9-1, 165
- Memphis, 9-2, 151
- Missouri, 8-3, 148
- Illinois, 8-3, 132
Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Colorado; No. 25 Kansas State
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State 124; Colorado 115; Duke 31; Syracuse 19; Louisville 8; Louisiana 7; Washington State 6; LSU 3; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Iowa 1; Georgia Tech 1; Baylor 1