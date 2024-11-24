All Hurricanes

Where Miami Football Ranks Entering the Final Week of the Season

With the collapse of the top of the SEC, The Hurricanes return to the top 10 in both coaches and AP Polls as they enter their final game of the season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on from the field after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on from the field after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have reminded people that they are one of the best teams in the country as they jump back into the top 10 of both AP and Coaches Polls.

The Hurricanes have been struggling on both sides of the ball but in the most recent victory against Wake Forest the defense decided to show up and they performed with a five-sack day while Cam Ward threw for 280 yards and three total touchdowns.

Now they are off to play the final game of the season against the Kyle McCord-led Syracuse team that has one of the best offenses in the ACC that rivals the Hurricanes. This game will decide if they will be in the ACC Championship game or if they will be slighted out of the College Football playoffs with a 10-2 record.

AP Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Oregon (61), 11-0, 1525
  2. Ohio State, 11-0, 1463
  3. Texas, 10-1, 1395
  4. Penn State, 10-1, 1301
  5. Notre Dame, 10-1, 1278
  6. Georgia, 9-2, 1242
  7. Tennessee, 9-2, 1110
  8. Miami, 10-1, 1096
  9. SMU, 10-1, 1001
  10. Indiana, 10-1, 998
  11. Boise State, 10-1, 984
  12. Clemson, 9-2, 789
  13. Alabama, 8-3, 739
  14. Arizona State, 9-2, 727
  15. Ole Miss, 8-3, 661
  16. South Carolina, 8-3, 639
  17. Iowa State, 9-2, 498
  18. Tulane, 9-2, 446
  19. BYU, 9-2, 445
  20. Texas A&M, 8-3, 399
  21. UNLV, 9-2, 231
  22. Illinois, 8-3, 168
  23. Colorado, 8-3, 161
  24. Missouri, 8-3, 142
  25. Army, 9-1, 133

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington St. 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Oregon (55), 11-0, 1375
  2. Ohio State, 10-1, 1318
  3. Texas, 10-1, 1267
  4. Penn State, 10-1, 1175
  5. Notre Dame, 10-1, 1150
  6. Georgia, 9-2, 1103
  7. Miami, 10-1, 1023
  8. Tennessee, 9-2, 972
  9. SMU, 10-1, 917
  10. Indiana, 10-1, 867
  11. Boise State, 10-1, 838
  12. Clemson, 9-2, 780
  13. Alabama, 8-3, 621
  14. South Carolina, 8-3, 596
  15. Arizona State, 9-2, 592
  16. Ole Miss, 8-3, 569
  17. Iowa State, 9-2, 473
  18. Tulane, 9-2, 434
  19. Texas A&M, 8-3, 357
  20. BYU, 9-2, 329
  21. UNLV, 9-2, 205
  22. Army, 9-1, 165
  23. Memphis, 9-2, 151
  24. Missouri, 8-3, 148
  25. Illinois, 8-3, 132

Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Colorado; No. 25 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State 124; Colorado 115; Duke 31; Syracuse 19; Louisville 8; Louisiana 7; Washington State 6; LSU 3; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Iowa 1; Georgia Tech 1; Baylor 1

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

