2025 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Schedule is Here

The Hurricanes have a top-ten transfer class as they look to get back to the NCAA Tournament after a disappointing season last year

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes catcher Carlos Perez (61) at bat against the Clemson Tigers in the third inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
University of Miami head coach J.D. Arteaga released the Hurricanes’ 2025 baseball schedule Thursday.

“Year in and year out, we play one of the toughest schedules in the country. This season is no different,” Arteaga said. “Our group features a ton of new faces that will become household names come June. They’ve been extremely selfless, accountable, competitive, disciplined and resilient all fall and we’re looking forward to playing in front of the best fans in college baseball.”

The Hurricanes’ 55-game regular-season slate includes 32 home contests at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Miami will face 12 programs that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season, highlighted by five teams that reached the College World Series.

The Hurricanes open their second campaign under Arteaga’s direction with 18 straight tilts in the state of Florida, beginning action with reigning MEAC champion Niagara (Feb. 14-16).

Miami treks north to play at Florida Atlantic (Feb. 18) in its first road matchup of the season, before welcoming Princeton (Feb. 21-23) for a four-game set.

The Hurricanes host FGCU (Feb. 26) prior to their annual series against Florida (Feb. 28 – Mar. 2).

Miami embarks on its lone week with five contests, as the Hurricanes make the short drive across town to square off versus FIU (Mar. 4) and return home to battle Villanova (Mar. 5) and Connecticut (Mar. 7-9).

The Canes conclude its Sunshine State swing with a visit to Orlando, clashing with UCF (Mar. 11).

Miami starts ACC action at Wake Forest (Mar. 14-16), before meeting rival Florida State (Mar. 20-22) in Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes’ other home conference series feature Duke (Apr. 11-13), Georgia Tech (Apr. 18-20), NC State (May 2-4) and Notre Dame (May. 15-17).

Arteaga’s club also travels to North Carolina (Mar. 28-30), Pitt (Apr. 4-6), Boston College (Apr. 25-27) and Virginia (May 9-11).

Courtesy of The Miami Hurricanes

