Heisman Hopeful Cam Ward Says No. 8 Miami Got Exposed But Knows How To Recover
No. 8 Miami's superstar quarterback knows how to take a loss, but he also knows that this isn't a feeling he would like to experience again.
Cam Ward had been a Heisman favorite for most of the season before his team got too close to the fire and took their first loss of the season against Georgia Tech.
On the season he ranks first nationally with 3,494 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns while also breaking many season records for the Hurricanes in his pit stop before entering the NFL Draft.
The loss exposed many of the flaws that Ward has been covering up for this team which caused them from being a consensus top-five team in the country to drop down to the bottom of the playoff race. They still hold their destiny and Ward knows they can't afford another loss.
Miami Continues Its Hunt For A Bye In Third Addition of College Football Playoff Rankings
"The game two weeks ago, you could see the stuff we had to work on and we have been lacking pretty much for the past couple of games and we got exposed. Wins hide a lot of stuff but it doesn't hide everything," Ward said. "We got better at what we needed to get in the bye week and we just try and go get the [win] this week."
Ward's key to success is simple. Be able to be coachable and keep the main things the main things.
"You have to be able to take coaching, be coachable. Be able to take constructive criticism. That's really it. The main thing is the main thing. We try to win football games, we try to control our destiny and we just have to come out and have high urgency. That is something that we didn't have two weeks ago but we got better in practice. We just have to keep doing the little things on both sides of the ball and hopefully we get a win this week," Ward said.
Ward will lead the Hurricanes into the team's final home game of the season against Wake Forest we're he looks to remind people about his Heisman case that has seem to be thrown aside by the national media.
