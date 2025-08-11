Where Miami Football Ranks in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
The Miami Hurricanes continue to garner preseason recognition as they are now viewed as one of the top ten teams in the country, thanks to the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.
To start the 2025 season, the Hurricanes will be ranked as the No. 10 team in the country and will have to face three top-25 teams this season.
1. Texas
2. Penn State
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Georgia
6. Notre Dame
7. Oregon
8. Alabama
9. LSU
10. Miami (Fla.)
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Florida
16. SMU
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas A&M
20. Indiana
21. Ole Miss
22. Iowa State
23. Texas Tech
24. Tennessee
25. Boise State
The Hurricanes peaked as the No. 4 team in the country for multiple weeks last season but dealt with a lot of ups and downs thanks to the late-season debacles. Now the Hurricanes will open the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, in the biggest game of the season for both likely programs.
The Hurricanes are also one of three teams from the ACC to be ranked. Clemson ranks as the No. 4 team in the country, while the SMU Mustangs come in ranked as the No. 16 team. The Hurricanes will have to face No. 15 Florida halfway through the season, so there are plenty of great opportunities for the Canes to be in playoff contention this year and not fighting for their lives.
If they reach the ACC Championship game, likely facing the Tigers, it could be another top 10 matchup for the Canes this season.
It will have to rely on many of the new factors that come with the 2025 Canes team. The Hurricanes have a new quarterback, a new defensive coordinator, unproven wide receivers, and a more difficult schedule than last season.
Lucky for UM, they only have four road games, but most are in the later part of the schedule. They don't have a favorable bye week placement, but the team has more depth than ever, fixing one of the many issues they saw last season.
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami will be one of three games to start the season to be top 10 teams facing off against each other, with the Hurricanes looking to do more than just squeak past the runner-up national champs.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.