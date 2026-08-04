Where Miami Football Ranks In Preseason Coaches Poll

The Miami Hurricanes have sat outside the top 10 in most of the preseason polls over the last several years, but this season is different.

Preseason polls and the location of a team haven't fazed Mario Cristobal for years, and even with a favorable ranking, the Hurricanes are still sitting right where most expected to be entering this season.

Miami is one of three ACC teams ranked in USA Today's Coaches Poll Top 25, and is the only one inside the top 10, ranked No. 7 in the country.

Based off the rankings, the Hurricanes would only play two ranked games, one against Clemson, and the rematch against Notre Dame.

Inside the top 10 was expected for Miami. Could be looking towards a "Game of the Century" between ND and Miami in November. https://t.co/hdiCCgK9Yp — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) August 4, 2026

Full Miami Hurricanes Schedule

— Sep. 4th vs Stanford

— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*

— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest

— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*

— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson

— Bye Week

— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *

— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*

— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina

— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame

— Nov. 14th vs Duke *

— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*

— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*



*Home Game

2026 US LBM Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25 Rankings Ohio State (38 first-place votes) Oregon (6) Georgia (7) Texas (2) Notre Dame (5) Indiana (14) Miami Texas A&M Oklahoma Mississippi Alabama Texas Tech LSU Southern California Brigham Young Michigan Penn State Tennessee Washington SMU Utah Iowa Clemson Houston Missouri

Others Receiving Votes

Louisville 153; Florida 147; TCU 63; Illinois 62; South Carolina 50; Arizona 50; Virginia 40; Vanderbilt 37; Auburn 29; Georgia Tech 26; Boise State 24; Oklahoma State 22; UNLV 17; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 12; Nebraska 12; Memphis 9; Arizona State 8; James Madison 6; Duke 6; Pittsburgh 4; New Mexico 4; Western Michigan 3; Navy 3; San Diego State 2; Kansas State 1; Jacksonville State 1; Hawaii 1; California 1;

The Full List Of Voters

The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.