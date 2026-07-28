Miami Picked as Preseason ACC Title Favorites
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To nobody's sheer surprise, the media has voted Miami as the preseason favorite to win the ACC Title.
The vote comes after ACC Media Days, when members of the media from across the ACC cast their ballots for their favorite to win this year's bid to the College Football Playoff. Miami received the vast majority of first-place votes (165), followed by Clemson (7), SMU (6), Louisville (4), and Georgia Tech (2). Stanford received one first-place vote.
"We don’t want to talk about it,” Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said at the ACC’s Football Kickoff in Charlotte. “We don’t want to predict it. Let’s go find out.”
The Hurricanes are slated to "find out" for the first time when they take the field against Stanford in a road matchup on September 4 for game one of the 2026 season.
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Tanner Marlar is a contributing writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI who has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade, including at Cowbell Country, Mississippi State On SI, Boston College On SI, and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.Follow tanner_marlar