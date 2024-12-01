Where Miami Ranks After Final Game of the Season
The final game of the season did not go the way the Miami Hurricanes expected as they lost to Syracuse 42-38. Because of this, the Hurricanes have dropped in both the AP and Coaches polls to the No. 14 team in the country.
This was also a similar way that the team was ranked last week as they ranked No. 8 in the polls compared to the College Football Playoff rankings where they ranked No. 6. Those two spots might save the Hurricanes a chance to make it into the College Football Playoffs but only time will tell as Championship weekend will play a massive role in how they will finish the reason in the polls.
AP Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon (62), 12-0, 1550
2. Texas, 11-1, 1484
3. Penn State, 11-1, 1378
4. Notre Dame, 11-1, 1373
5. Georgia, 10-2, 1302
6. Tennessee, 10-2, 1200
7. Ohio State, 10-2, 1174
8. SMU, 11-1, 1127
9. Indiana, 11-1, 1059
10. Boise State, 11-1, 1036
11. Alabama, 9-3, 840
12. Arizona State, 10-2, 832
13. South Carolina, 9-3, 789
14. Miami, 10-2, 756
15. Ole Miss, 9-3, 717
16. Iowa State, 10-2, 647
17. BYU, 10-2, 548
18. Clemson, 9-3, 502
19. UNLV, 10-2, 340
20. Colorado, 9-3, 205
21. Illinois, 9-3, 274
22. Missouri, 9-3, 214
23. Syracuse, 9-3, 206
24. Army, 10-1, 182
25. Memphis, 10-2, 121
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas St. 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon (53), 12-0, 1325
2. Texas 11-1, 1272
3. Penn State, 11-1, 1192
4. Notre Dame, 11-1, 1165
5. Georgia, 10-2, 1104
6. Tennessee, 10-2, 1025
7. SMU, 11-1, 977
8. Ohio State, 10-2, 976
9. Indiana, 11-1, 895
10. Boise State, 11-1, 840
11. Alabama, 9-3, 733
12. South Carolina, 9-3, 700
13. Arizona State, 10-2, 665
14. Miami, 10-2, 646
15. Ole Miss, 9-3, 638
16. Iowa State, 10-2, 565
17. Clemson, 9-3, 457
18. BYU, 10-2, 419
19. UNLV, 10-2, 255
20. Missouri, 9-3, 229
21. Illinois, 9-3, 225
22. Colorado, 9-3, 215
23. Army, 10-1, 196
24. Memphis, 10-2, 187
25. Syracuse, 9-3, 108
Schools dropped out: No. 18 Tulane; No. 19 Texas A&M;
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 90;Duke 39;Tulane 37;Louisville 18;Kansas State 15;Louisiana 11;Michigan 2;Georgia Tech 2;Miami (OH) 1;Iowa 1;