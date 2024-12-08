Where Miami Ranks in Polls After Week 15
The season that was meant to be for the Hurricanes has ended up in a stop in the Pop-Tart Bowl against the Big 12 runner up against Iowa State.
This is not how the Hurricanes envisioned their Bowl weekend this season but now that it is here, they are looking to push towards Miami head coach Mario Cristobal's first bowl win as a Hurricanes coach. This also affects the Hurricanes and their poll position as they continue to slide down the polls.
At this point, the fans and players are just confused and frustrated about how they got to this point of the season where they are on the outside looking in. They finish in the polls as the 15/16 respectfully.
AP Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon, (62) 13-0, 1550
2. Georgia, 11-2, 1474
3. Notre Dame, 11-1, 1398
4. Texas, 11-2, 1346
5. Penn State, 11-2, 1258
6. Ohio State,10-2, 1233
7. Tennessee, 10-2, 1224
8. Boise State, 12-1, 1108
9. Indiana, 11-1, 1052
10. Arizona State, 11-2, 1001
11. Alabama, 9-3, 838
12. SMU, 11-2, 837
13. Clemson, 10-3, 827
14. South Carolina, 9-3, 770
15. Miami, 10-2, 697
16. Ole Miss, 9-3, 680
17. BYU, 10-2, 531
18. Iowa State, 10-3, 401
19. Army, 11-1, 363
20. Colorado, 9-3, 329
21. Illinois, 9-3, 317
22. Syracuse, 9-3, 234
23. Missouri, 9-3, 228
24. UNLV, 10-3, 144
25. Memphis, 10-2, 132
Others receiving votes:
Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Duke 29, Kansas St. 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Ohio 2, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon (54), 13-0, 1350
2. Georgia, 11-2, 1281
3. Notre Dame, 1101, 1214
4. Texas, 11-2, 1178
5. Penn State, 11-2, 1080
6. Tennessee, 10-2, 1069
7. Ohio State, 10-2, 1037
8. Boise State, 12-1, 929
9. Indiana, 11-1, 925
10. Arizona State, 11-2, 856
11. Alabama, 9-3, 749
12. SMU, 11-2, 741
13. Clemson, 10-3, 707
14. South Carolina, 9-3, 668
15. Ole Miss, 9-3, 631
16. Miami (FL), 10-2, 611
17. BYU, 10-2, 423
18. Army, 11-1, 361
19. Iowa State, 10-3, 355
20. Missouri, 9-3, 282
21. Illinois, 9-3, 275
22. Colorado, 9-3, 228
23. Memphis, 10-2, 166
24. UNLV, 10-3, 140
25. Syracuse, 9-3, 129
Others Receiving Votes
Texas A&M 50; Duke 40; Louisville 17; Kansas State 16; Marshall 14; Ohio 8; Tulane 6; Louisiana 6; Jacksonville State 3; Georgia Tech 3; LSU 1; Iowa 1;