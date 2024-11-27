Where Miami Stands in The College Football Playoff Rankings Before Regular Season Finale
The Miami Hurricanes are coming off a great and dominant win against Wake Forest 42-14 and it allows them to climb up the rankings once again and sit at the No. 6 team in the country which could save them from missing the playoffs entirely.
The Hurricanes now have one game remaining against the third-best offense in the ACC in the Syracuse Orange who would love to knock the Hurricanes off and force them to miss the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff.
How To Watch: No. 8 Miami's Final Regular Season Game at Syracuse
College Football Playoff Top 25
No. 1 - Oregon
No. 2 - Ohio State
No. 3 - Texas
No. 4 - Penn State
No. 5 - Notre Dame
No. 6 - Miami
No. 7 - Georgia
No. 8 - Tennessee
No. 9 - SMU
No. 10 - Indiana
No. 11 - Boise State
No. 12 - Clemson
No. 13 - Alabama
No. 14 - Ole Miss
No. 15 - South Carolina
No. 16 - Arizona State
No. 17 - Tulane
No. 18 - Iowa State
No. 19 - BYU
No. 20 - A&M
No. 21 - Missouri
No. 22 - UNLV
No. 23 - Illinois
No. 24 - Kansas State
No. 25 Colorado