Cam Ward Named Finalist for the Davey O’Brien and Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards
University of Miami senior Cam Ward was tabbed a finalist for the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, as announced Tuesday afternoon.
The superstar quarterback ranks first nationally in passing touchdowns (34), sits second in passing yards (3,774), and has led the Hurricanes to its best record since the 2017 season and the best offensive season in program history.
The quarterback has set new Miami single-season marks in both categories, breaking records that stood for nearly four decades.
Ward has notched at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns on nine different occasions, becoming the first Hurricane to post seven straight 300-yard performances.
In his fifth collegiate campaign, Ward continues to climb the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list, moving into third place with 17,650 yards.
Ward and the Hurricanes boast the top offense in the country, as Miami checks in first nationally in scoring offense (44.7), total offense (541.5), yards per play (7.4), first downs (301) and third down conversion rate (56.6).
The West Columbia, Texas native has led the Hurricanes to their best start in seven years, mounting a 10-1 ledger heading into their regular-season finale.
Both award winners will be unveiled live on ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12.