Where The Hurricanes Can Improve After Gators Victory According To Coach Mario Cristobal
Fans inside Hard Rock Stadium enjoyed a 26 to 7 victory against the Florida Gators this past Saturday night. The Hurricane faithful created an atmosphere that more than 100 recruits in attendance were sure to admire.
The Hurricanes are trying to become national champions for the first time since 2001. Coach Mario Cristobal's squad won by 19 points, but 13 of Miami's points were scored later into the fourth quarter. The bruising running back duo of Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown ran for almost 200 yards, but Carson Beck threw zero touchdowns and one interception. The Hurricanes defense was dominant yet again, but both sides of the ball weren't completely disciplined for four quarters.
Cristobal spoke to the media after the game Saturday night to discuss where his team went right and wrong against the Florida Gators.
Need to return to disciplined football
Penalties are only great when they're being thrown on the opposing team. Unfortunately for Cristobal, his Hurricanes racked up six flags for 30 yards in the win. Cristobal made sure to emphasize how detrimental mistakes like those are.
"We had a lot of pre-snap penalties and that is the ultimate killer because you get off schedule. I think we had six of them and that is uncharacteristic and we will fix that because those guys have pride."- Cristobal on needing discipline
Cristobal gave lots of credit to the Florida Gators before and after the game. In his post-game press conference, he also pointed out how well Florida shifted their defensive linemen pre-snap to generate movement from Miami's offensive line.
"[Florida] was moving and stemming and it is 100 percent legal, there is no complaining here, but it triggers a reaction by offensive linemen. We have been disciplined about that before and we have to get back to those ways. Those guys are kicking themselves over that, but we will get that fixed."- Cristobal on Florida's defensive line
While calling the accumulation of penalties the "ultimate killer", he also praised his team for how they were able to stay composed and to continue fighting despite the struggles.
"I think the response of digging in their heels and sinking their hips and moving piles in the fourth quarter, they took the game over from a physicality standpoint and finishing off drives."- Cristobal applauding composure
The struggling passing game
Cristobal attributed the lackluster pass game to Florida's stout pass defense. He did make sure to hold quarterback Carson Beck accountable for some missed throws he'd like to have back. Florida's pass defense was ranked 39th by allowing just 177 passing yards per game. After Beck's 160 yards, the Gators stifled yet another quarterback in a loss.
"I think Florida is really good in coverage and they spread the net wide. Their combo coverages and match coverages are difficult and they did a good job. They allowed one or two touchdowns in three games before us. You have to give them credit too. There are some throws we want to have back, but like anything else, when it doesn't go the way he wants it to, he continues to forge forward."- Cristobal on Florida's pass defense
There was also a coverage sack executed by the Florida defense during the game. Stellar blocking went wasted due to Florida's consistent coverage on one occasion.
While admitting multiple times that the offense was "in a rut", Cristobal still commended his team for progressing as the game went on.
"We started well offensively, but we got in that rut. I like our progress. I love the fact that we are doing a much better job of blocking out the rat poison and we are focused on doing our job and doing it for each other and the University of Miami. We still have miles and miles to go."
What's next?
Cristobal was transparent and straightforward. The strengths of this game featured a strong running game and a fierce defensive effort. The weaknesses featured a lack of discipline and an underwhelming pass game. Most importantly, a another massive win was earned going into a bye week.
After the bye week, the Miami Hurricanes travel up to Tallahassee to face the Florida State Seminoles inside Doak Campbell Stadium. A dominant win against Kent State moved FSU's pass defense up to 28th and their rush defense up to 16th. The Seminoles are allowing just 78.3 rushing yards per game and 169.7 passing yards per game.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News
Everything Mario Cristobal Said After Florida Victory Ahead of Bye
Miami Hurricanes Coach Mario Cristobal Wants Annual Meeting With Florida Gators
Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Carson Beck Had Plans To Be Dual-Sport Florida Gator