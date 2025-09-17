Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Carson Beck Had Plans To Be Dual-Sport Florida Gator
A universe once existed where Carson Beck was very ready to be a Florida Gator. The Jacksonville native was ready to pursue two sports in Gainesville before life steered him in a few different directions.
While Carson Beck eventually grew into his current 6-foot-4 and 220-pound frame, Beck has always been an outlier of an athlete. Beck was a dual-sport athlete all throughout high school. He was a four-star prospect as a quarterback and played a variety of positions as a baseball player.
The Hurricanes starting quarterback was capable of playing in the infield or the outfield and had the skills necessary to pitch and catch. During this time, Beck was also throwing for thousands of yards at quarterback. After entering high school with the mind of a Florida Gator, a decommitment from Alabama, and an eventual commitment to Georgia, Beck now finds himself wearing Hurricane orange.
Carson Beck wanted to play baseball and football at Florida
While he never formally committed to Florida, he had plans from a young age to attend the school and play two sports. Beck spoke to media Tuesday afternoon before his clash against the rival Florida Gators Saturday night.
"Yeah, it was a very strong consideration, and I actually, I think most people know this, but I was actually committed to Florida. My freshman year of high school was for baseball, not football. So that was, I mean, that was always kind of the plan of what I kind of wanted to do when I was younger, obviously, is go there and, you know, play football and baseball."- Beck on wanting to be a Florida Gator
Beck ended up committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide to play baseball and football in 2018 as a junior. The four-star quarterback announced he was decommitting from Alabama eight months later in February 2019. It only took Beck another month to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
It's clear Beck ended up making the right decisions considering his two championships wins as a starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Beck kept Florida in his top-five
Despite the commitments elsewhere throughout his college tenure, Beck was transparent about how close Florida was to acquire his services until the very end.
"And obviously, you know, as you get older, things change, but, yeah, I mean, they were in my top three or four schools, in consideration when it, you know, came to making a decision coming out of high school."- Carson Beck
Despite his early intentions to attend, Beck never became a Florida Gator. Alabama reportedly was the team closest to getting a commitment out of Beck when he became a transfer in 2024. Beck , now a Miami Hurricane, prepares to dismantle a struggling Florida Gators team allowing just 87 rushing yards per game and 177 passing yards in their three games this season.
