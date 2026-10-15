Who's In, Who's Out: First Injury Report For Florida State at No. 3 Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have had the injury bug since the first series of the season. While some players are out longer than expected, there are some who are expected back against the Florida State Seminoles.

Moreover, the Hurricanes had some positive injury news, with others being healthy and returning to the team.

Miami is getting healthy at the right time, starting with its defense.

First Injury Report for No. 3 Miami/FSU. Nothing surprising on the side of the Hurricanes pic.twitter.com/WsYan93L14 — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 15, 2026

"Ezekiel Marcelin Jr. is all the way back," Cristobal said Monday morning on the Joe Rose Show. "Lightfoot is all the way back. [Xavier] Lucas is all the way back. [Damari] Brown is back. And then the guys that were a little bit dinged up, they feel and look like they're 100% because they had great days of practice."

Other Hurricanes had been hurt during the Clemson game that Cristobal also udated during his Monday press conference.

"He was fine," Cristobal said about offensive lineman Matthew McCoy's status. "He finished the game and he's good to go."

What Does Returning Injuries Mean?

The Miami Hurricanes' secondary has been searching for results all season and has delivered on its depth. CBs one through three have been out and injured, but they are getting one back in Xavier Lucas. Getting Damari Brown back also helps with moving Bryce Fitzgerald back into his original position. Moreover, the defensive line returns a sack leader who missed half the game with a concussion against Lightfoot.

Offensively, the injuries have shuffled the offensive line. Each player continues to gel on the line, but with so much movement, consistency on the line continues to play a major role.

Miami's health is one thing holding them back from being the best team in the country. With that help, returning and expecting starters at the end of the season could be the boost Miami needs.

Miami Injuries

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshua Moore (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

Florida State Injuries

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Alexander Kilgore (23) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

RB #3 Samuel Singleton Jr.

WR #11 Devin Carter

DB #16 Karson Hobbs

DB #18 Jamari Howard

LB #20 Blake Nichelson

DB #27 Jordan Crutchfield

LB #30 Izayia Williams

LB #38 Daylen Green

QUESTIONABLE

LB #45 Noah LaVallee

PROBABLE

DL #1 Darryll Desir

DB #22 Zae Thomas

OL #51 Paul Bowling

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