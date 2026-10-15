Who's In, Who's Out: First Injury Report For Florida State at No. 3 Miami
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes have had the injury bug since the first series of the season. While some players are out longer than expected, there are some who are expected back against the Florida State Seminoles.
Moreover, the Hurricanes had some positive injury news, with others being healthy and returning to the team.
Miami is getting healthy at the right time, starting with its defense.
"Ezekiel Marcelin Jr. is all the way back," Cristobal said Monday morning on the Joe Rose Show. "Lightfoot is all the way back. [Xavier] Lucas is all the way back. [Damari] Brown is back. And then the guys that were a little bit dinged up, they feel and look like they're 100% because they had great days of practice."
Other Hurricanes had been hurt during the Clemson game that Cristobal also udated during his Monday press conference.
"He was fine," Cristobal said about offensive lineman Matthew McCoy's status. "He finished the game and he's good to go."
What Does Returning Injuries Mean?
The Miami Hurricanes' secondary has been searching for results all season and has delivered on its depth. CBs one through three have been out and injured, but they are getting one back in Xavier Lucas. Getting Damari Brown back also helps with moving Bryce Fitzgerald back into his original position. Moreover, the defensive line returns a sack leader who missed half the game with a concussion against Lightfoot.
Offensively, the injuries have shuffled the offensive line. Each player continues to gel on the line, but with so much movement, consistency on the line continues to play a major role.
Miami's health is one thing holding them back from being the best team in the country. With that help, returning and expecting starters at the end of the season could be the boost Miami needs.
Miami Injuries
OUT
WR #3 Joshua Moore
RB #6 CharMar Brown
DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine
DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.
OL #66 Max Buchanan
TE #88 Luka Gilbert
Florida State Injuries
OUT
RB #3 Samuel Singleton Jr.
WR #11 Devin Carter
DB #16 Karson Hobbs
DB #18 Jamari Howard
LB #20 Blake Nichelson
DB #27 Jordan Crutchfield
LB #30 Izayia Williams
LB #38 Daylen Green
QUESTIONABLE
LB #45 Noah LaVallee
PROBABLE
DL #1 Darryll Desir
DB #22 Zae Thomas
OL #51 Paul Bowling
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5