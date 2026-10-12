Many Injured Players 'All The Way Back' For No. 3 Miami Against Florida State

The first five weeks of the season saw the No. 3 Miami (5-0, 3-0) lose player after player after player. The Injury bug turned into a virus, causing UM players to miss the rest of the season and many games.

Moreover, some injuries, head coach Mario Cristobal knew that he would get some players back sooner rather than later.

Good news for Miami: they are getting four players back against Florida State, and they are "all the way back."

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Ezekiel Marcelin Jr. is all the way back," Cristobal said Monday morning on the Joe Rose Show. "Lightfoot is all the way back. [Xavier] Lucas is all the way back. [Damari] Brown is back. And then the guys that were a little bit dinged up, they feel and look like they're 100% because they had great days of practice"

However, the one injury that shocked everyone during the bye week was starting offensive lineman Max Buchanan. Cristobal provided an update more positive than expected.

"Obviously, the one, Max Buchanan is the one that we're going to be out on," Cristobal said. "Hopefully he'll join us later in the year. But aside from that, you know about the ones that happen over the season, I don't have to rehash those. Well, you know what, Joe? We went hard. We were smart with certain guys, but we developed three or four players and other positions that can help us win."

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Max Buchanan (66) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Battling without these key players has tested the Hurricanes' depth, which has responded at an elite level. That depth has also allowed starters to step up their game, even while battling pain.

Moreover, Malachi Toney is still pushing through even though he has been banged up over the past few games. However, he's ready to go, and thanks to his routine and regimen, he is getting healthier day by day.

"He's always got, you know, he's got the target on somebody else all the time, so that got his elite habits, his professional routines, allowed him to play out a high level and allow him to endure the rigors that come with the schedule, the regimentation, of course, the play cap that he has," Cristobal said about Toney. "Again, he's different, man. He's different, man. But his dedication and commitment to the game and taking care of his body allows him to do so."

The Hurricanes will be juiced up for this rivalry game, knowing they are preparing for a team that can get off to an early start. Miami is getting healthy at the right time, making them the scariest team in the country.

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