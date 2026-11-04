Why This Miami Defensive Lineman Must Step Up Against Notre Dame

No. 1 Miami (8-0) travels to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night to face the No. 11 Fighting Irish (7-1) in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on NBC.

It’ll be the toughest matchup for the Hurricanes this season as they head into one of the toughest environments in the country. To win a game of this magnitude, you need the elite players to show up and live up to the moment.

For the Hurricanes to disrupt quarterback CJ Carr and a stout Irish offensive line, senior edge rusher Damon Wilson II needs to rediscover that elite form that made him a high-profile transfer.

Eye-popping. It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Damon Wilson at Miami. Need to see a much better performance against Notre Dame. https://t.co/htXDD1CzF8 — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) November 2, 2026

Wilson arrived in Coral Gables after a breakout 2025 season at Missouri, where he recorded nine sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and second-team All-SEC honors following two quieter years at Georgia.

At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, the Venice, Florida, product was expected to help replace first-round pass rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor.

Early returns did not look great.

He recorded zero pressures against Stanford and Florida A&M before notching his first sack against Wake Forest. It looked like Wilson was turning the corner after facing the Demon Deacons, recording seven total pressures and making one of the biggest plays of that game. He followed that game up with only two pressures against Central Michigan before having his breakout game the week after.

His best game came at Clemson, where he recorded 2.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, three total tackles, and 11 total pressures in Miami’s 41-13 win. He had more pressures against the Tigers than he did in the first four games of the season combined.

2.5 SACKS for Damon Wilson tonight pic.twitter.com/fkzRFqBWig — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) October 4, 2026

Since then, production has dried up once again.

In the three games following Clemson, Wilson has zero sacks, zero tackles for loss, and five pressures, all of which were against Florida State.

Damon Wilson needs to show up for Miami to have a chance

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) passes near Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Damon Wilson II (10) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame presents the stiffest test yet. The Irish offensive line has allowed only two sacks all season, the fewest in the nation. That protection has helped Carr post strong efficiency numbers while the Irish rank among the country’s best in limiting negative plays.

Miami’s defense has been elite against the run, leading the nation in rushing yards allowed, but has been more than vulnerable through the air. The Canes are surrendering over 300 passing yards per game in their last three contests.

Marquise Lightfoot has been the most consistent pass rusher for Miami. He has seven sacks and also leads the team in total pressures. The rest of the front has kept the team’s sack total respectable at 24 through eight games, but Wilson’s ability to consistently win one-on-ones or create pressure is critical against an offensive line that has been nearly impenetrable.

Wilson’s time to show up and play his best game yet is on Saturday night. He’s been touted as an NFL prospect to monitor this season to see how he progresses at Miami with Jason Taylor. He has not helped his stock with several lackluster performances, but that can shift with a huge performance in arguably the best game of the year.

A defense that relies on disruption will need its most athletic edge player to close the gap between his early-season flashes and the consistent production expected of an All-SEC transfer.

For Wilson, the opportunity is golden for him. If he can generate pressure on Carr and help Miami’s pass defense, he can remind evaluators why he was one of the portal’s top edge talents.

Saturday night will show a lot about Wilson and what to expect from him for the rest of the year.

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