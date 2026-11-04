How to Watch Potential CFP Elimination Game Between No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame

It's do-or-die for No. 11 Notre Dame, but for No. 1 Miami, they have the chance to push the Fighting Irish out of the College Football Playoff.

All the reasons that this is the game of the year, and the Hurricanes have a chance to show they are the North Star this season in college football with a victory in South Bend. However, it won't be easy.

These new conditions have put more pressure on the Fighting Irish, even though they say they won't pay attention to the CFP Rankings. Now, they have to look at it and this game as the one they can't get away with.

On the other hand, this game plays into seeding for the CFP, but again, this is only the first week. Miami is taking it 1-0 and focusing on what is ahead of them. Darian Mensah looks for another Heisman-level statement similar to his star wide receiver, Malachi Toney.

"They've got a great opportunity this weekend to go on the road to play a Notre Dame team that's ranked 11th in our poll this week, and they can solidify their position at No. 1 obviously with a win in that game on Saturday," CFP Chair Hunter Yurachek said.

How to Watch: No. 1 Miami vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs with the football against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Karson Hobbs (21) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 1 Miami (8-0, 6-0 ACC) at No. 11 Notre Dame (7-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m.. ET

Where: South Bend, Indiana

TV: NBC

Series History: North Carolina leads the series 17-9-1

Last meeting: Last season, both teams met in the season opener that eventually turned into the reason the Hurricanes got into the College Football Playoff over the Fighting Irish. It was a defensive masterclass against one of the best quarterbacks in the country, while Miami's offense scored for a final option.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes outlasted North Carolina in a scary road game where the defense struggled to make plays until they needed to. Offensively, Miami scored on six of its seven drives.

Last time out, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish struggled in the first half against the power of Navy's run game, but in the second half they took control and played a clean game. CJ Carr continues to be a bright spot with great offensive weapons week after week.

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