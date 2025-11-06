WIll Mario Cristobal Ever Get Over His November Hump?
The Miami Hurricanes, and more specifically Mario Cristobal's Achilles heel, have been late-season stumbles.
The Hurricanes are in the midst of losing out when they need to keep winning to have a chance of making the College Football Playoff.
Not only is this the perfect time for Cristobal to get over his 4-11 November and December as the Hurricanes head coach, but it's also the ideal time for him to show that he is in the upper echelon of coaching in college football. It first starts with adjustments.
Step 1: Bash Syracuse
The first thing the head coach has to do is make up for the ACC Championship misstep last season. Being up 21-0 and taking your foot off the gas is not the best memory the Hurricanes faithful have of their team from last season. It cost them a chance at a College Football Playoff spot and the team's likely first ACC Championship. Cam Ward wasn't going to let them lose that game once they got down to it.
Now the Canes have a home game against the Fran Brown lead Orange team while they are also preparing for one of the biggest tests of this plan to get over the hump.
Step 2: Handle Business Until Pitt
When the term "handle business" gets thrown around for Miami, it usually just means win. That isn't the case for this team. The Hurricanes need to put teams in the dirt and rag every opponent that thinks they can compete with them. That starts with coaching, showing that they are not scared of doing the unexpected and adjusting for what needs to happen.
Step 3: Tame the Panthers
Pitt will have to face No. 10 Notre Dame this week, and depending on that outcome, the Hurricanes have to do better than whatever the Irish do win or lose. If ND squeaks out a victory, then the Hurricanes have to blow out the Panthers. It's not even up for conversation.
The Hurricanes have to blow out every opponent by at least 21 points to close this season to send a message to the committee. It will show that Cristobal is a serious coach who is not limited to just a 9/10-win season. It will show that he is growing and prepared to do anything to get a national championship back to Coral Gables.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.