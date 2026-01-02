Will QB "U" Gain Another Transfer Portal Star?

The Transfer Portal is now open, and it is shopping time for top programs around the country. Even with the Hurricanes working their way to a national championship game, they have a quarterback program for next season.

The Hurricanes have Luke Nickel, Emory Williams, and Deron Coleman on the roster, but there has been no indication that any will play next season. It will likely be another year where the Canes will get a quarterback from the portal to compete at the highest level, as they plan to return to the College Football Playoff.

The question now is who is going to follow in the footsteps of Cam Ward and Carson Beck? Both have proven to be quality quarterbacks, but the Hurricanes can continue to have a hit rate this season.

Top Priority

Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes have already offered the talented player an NIL package comparable to the one the Texas Tech Red Raiders have thrown out to him. The biggest question is, will Sorsby follow his girlfriend to Lubbock, who is a volleyball commit now to the Raiders, and play there?

He has the talent and skill that is a mix between Ward and Beck, which could thrive in a Shannon Dawson offense.

Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The second option for the Canes is the standout quarterback who was having a great season before going down with a foot injury in 2025. The Hurricanes have newfound experience with dealing with a quarterback who is coming off an injury and has proven to be successful.

Levitt could have a new look and shine as one of the most promising, talented quarterbacks who entered the 2025 season. He has a "do not contact" tag on him, according to Pete Nakos of On3, and one of those could be because Miami knows where they want to do business.

Sure, Why Not

Dylan Raiola - Nebraska

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Everything is pointing in two directions for the star quarterback to land in a spot that has him either in Orogen or Louisville, but the talent is there that could cause the Hurricanes to be interested. Raiola has talent, but some things have to be handled in-house. He also has to get rid of some of the on-field Patrick Mahomes-like tendencies that only work for a few quarterbacks, even at the NFL Level.

Ehhhh

DJ Lagway - Florida

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) hands off against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA football game against Tennessee at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Florida lost to Tennessee 31-11[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is supremely talented, but his style doesn't mesh well with the Shannon Dawson offense. He has all the tools to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but he has to put it together. In the Canes ' offense, which will have some of the most talented players in the country, he could lead them to elevate his game, but it would be a long shot if it happens.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: