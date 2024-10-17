With The Return Of Jalen Rivers, The Offensive Line Looks To Dominate The Trenches
Without senior Jalen Rivers on the offensive line, No. 6 Miami has not missed a step in protecting superstar quarterback Cam Ward.
The passing game is the best in the country, but the running game has been lacking the physicality that it had last season. Transfer center zach Carpenter highlight this when talking about the extra emphasis this week in practice for the offensive line.
"We have to be more phyical. Point blank. That's where it starts. Carpenter said. "i feel like we came out a little slow and a little soft to be honest with you the last couple of games. That's the big emphasis this week is to really hit. Be violent and make the first strike."
Run blocking has been a struggle for the team, but that could be because of the absence of Rivers. In the first game of the season, the Hurricanes had it's most balanced attack with him in the lineup rushing for over 144 yards to aid the electric offensive output.
With the weakness of the the defensive line for the Louisville Cardinals with the possibility of key missing defensive lineman, this is the perfect chance to the Hurricanes to punch a team in the mouth and show that they are a top tier team in college football.