Xavier Restrepo, Andres Borregales Highlight Senior Day
Mario Cristobal is not one to mince words. He knew what he was getting himself into when he arrived in Miami. He cleaned house and brought in his own players.
The seniors that you see today were the survivors.
The seniors that will run through the tunnel on Saturday for the final regular season game at Hard Rock Stadium, they are the backbone of this team. They made it through the rain and see the rainbow,
"Always the most valuable part. They're the core. And they have an experience that's very unique. I'm talking about the guys that have been here for a little bit. They've seen change, they've endured hardship, they've seen some tough times," Cristobal said. "They've gone through struggles. I mean, it's an education that is priceless. The class that just walked in has had a very different path, and I would say educational piece to their development as compared to the ones that we're talking about."
Cristobal singled out guys like Elijah Arroyo and Xavier Restrepo. They will touch the sod for the final time on Saturday against Wake Forest.
"The guys like Elijah Arroyo and guys like Xavier Restrepo. Guys that have been here and still, you know, some have time, some don't, but it's it's really unique, what they've done, what they've gone through," Cristobal said. "I think it's made them more callous, in a good way, certainly has grown their resilience and has helped others understand the importance and their urgency as it relates to every day right? As it relates to every part of your preparation, as it relates to, you know, everything 1-0."
Kicker Andres Borregales is the second Borregales to come through Miami and have a special day. His brother Jose won the Lou Groza Award as a senior, but never competed for a national title. Andres, was named a semifinalist for the Award on Monday and will also have a chance to compete for an Atlantic Coast Conference title. If all goes well, this Borregales will have a chance at an elusive College Football Playoff appearance and a shot at a National Championship.
"Well, we've stated on several occasions how valuable he is. Maybe not enough. Honestly, he really is. We feel he's the very best in the country. He's developed as a leader. He's really changed his body," Cristobal said. "That's one of the things that's going to propel him to having a great game on Saturday, and the other games coming up, and then later on in life."
Cristobal knows that Abram Murray is a great kicker and will replace Borregales, but no one can really replace him in the UM locker room.
"A guy like that, the confidence levels in him is, you almost try to test him every single week, and we do, and he comes through," Cristobal said. "Incredible young man. A lot of football to play here in 2024. So looking forward to Saturday."