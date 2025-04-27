Xavier Restrepo Goes Undrafted And Signs With Tennessee Titans
A Mount Rushmore receiver in Miami Hurricanes history, Xavier Restrepo, signs with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted.
This is one of the most shocking drops in the draft if you were a Hurricanes fan. Restrepo was one of the best receivers this past two seasons, but a killer 40-yard dash killed his chance of being drafted.
Moreover, he is a true ball player and will continue to improve and make a roster no matter where he is put. He is a grinder and will continue to impress at the pro level. What makes it better is that he has his college quarterback in his corner, Cam Ward. This is a great pairing for the two and one of the best case scenarios for the talented receiver.
Restrepo is one of the most decorated receivers ever to wear a Hurricanes uniform. He finished his first-team all-American season by breaking the all-time receptions and yards record in program history. He also climbed to fourth all-time in touchdown receptions. Restrepo is a weapon for anyone with a comparison to Hunter Renfrow in mind.
In his two years starting for the Hurricanes, he had back-to-back 1000-yard seasons and was a staple piece for the Hurricanes' offense. He is also a standard for hard work and leadership. It has been proven by looking at the future of the Miami Hurricanes program.