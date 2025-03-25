Xavier Restrepo's Pro Day Will Cause His Draft Stock to Fall, But Don't Worry
Coral Gables, Fla. — Miami's all-time receptions and touchdown leader, Xavier Restrepo, had a great Pro Day outside of one notiable area. His 40-yard dash quickly spread around on the sidelines and with NFL Scouts inside the Miami Hurricanes practice facilties like virus.
Unofficially, he timed at a 4.83 and a 4.80, which is detrimental for a wide receiver his size. This will likely drop his third-round grade to a fourth or fifth-round pick. Some believe he will now be an undrafted free agent, but let's not go that far. Restrepo is still a talented wide receiver, and his work on the field proved he is still a wanted commodity for any team in the NFL.
Restrepo is going to be one of the greatest case studies for any franchise that takes him because his floor and ceiling are limitless. He had back-to-back 1000-yard seasons with two different quarterbacks during his time with Miami and proved to be the most reliable target in the Canes' offense last season.
Besides his dash, Restrepo was consistently one of the best pass catchers of the day for Cam Ward during his throwing period. He ran crisp, fluid, and sharp routes. Restrepo won't be the type of player that tests well, but he is still a ballplayer. There is a reason many have him as a top-five to ten receiver coming out of this draft class. Restrepo defies all testing, and the team that takes a chance on him will be handsomely rewarded.