Can Xavier Restrepo Make the Final Roster of the Tennessee Titans?
Cam Ward is easily the Tennessee Titans' most talked-about rookie as we approach the 2025 NFL season. Everyone expects him to be their starting quarterback for years to come.
However, once the draft concluded, the Titans signed one of Ward's teammates at the University of Miami, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. Apparently, because Tennessee was interested in Ward, scouts had more time to evaluate Restrepo throughout the year.
"I mean, we watched a lot of tape on Cam, and you see all the plays that Xavier made over his career, particularly this past year," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said recently, per the team website. "All the players on that offense, we had a little bit more familiarity with just because of the nature of how much film you watch when you're evaluating a quarterback. And then you got a chance to be exposed to him at the pro day, and (Xavier) was there for the private as well."
Restrepo earned All-American honors in 2024 as Cam Ward's favorite target. He finished with a conference-leading 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on 69 receptions. He finished his college career as Miami's all-time leading receiver with 200 receptions for 2,844 yards, both being school records. Restrepo went undrafted because of a lousy 40-yard dash time at his pro day. Callahan admitted this factored into their analysis of the wideout.
Regardless, Ward was certain about Restrepo's talent and said he encouraged the Titans to acquire him.
"I was real excited when (the Titans) signed X," Ward said. "He's somebody who was deserving of it. He's worked hard every day. He is one of the most underrated players that was in the draft this year. I think every time he steps on the field, he remembers everything, and he is going to continue to prove it.
"He was one of the best route runners in college football last year, he is first team All-conference, he is All-American, he never lost in man coverage. He is a back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver, so why wouldn't you push for him?"
Unfortunately, Restrepo has an uphill battle to make the Titans' final roster, as Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, and Van Jefferson will probably start. 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks is still on the roster looking for a breakthrough season. Finally, Tennessee drafted two receivers in the fourth round, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, giving the Titans 13 wide receivers. Only about half that can make the final roster.
Playing special teams can help players on the bubble make the team, and Restrepo got reps as a punt returner this week.