Jim Larranaga Steps Down Because He Is Exhausted And Tired of Dealing With NIL Agents
Jim Larranaga is tired, he's exhausted. Make that tired, exhausted and fed up.
As a result of him being tired, exhausted and fed up, the University of Miami is no longer being led by Larranaga.
Bill Courtney, a long-time assistant under Larranaga will take over the keys to the program and direct the Hurricanes for the remainder of the season.
Larranaga announced his retirement Thursday afternoon at a press conference at the Watsco Center.
Courtney is in his sixth season at Miami, including his third as associate head coach, and plays an integral role in coaching, scouting, recruiting and player development.
He has over a quarter-century of college coaching experience, as an assistant coach at DePaul (2017-19), as Head Coach at Cornell (2010-16), as an assistant at Virginia Tech (2009-10), Virginia (2006-09), Providence (2005-06), George Mason (1997-2005), Bowling Green (1996-97), and American (1995-96).
Radakovich said UM will commence a national search for the next leader of Hurricanes men’s basketball as part of its continued commitment to competing at the highest level in all of its programs.
LARRANAGA IS BURNED OUT
Larranaga said for all intents and purposes he was burned out and could not take it a moment longer. He also could not deal with the negotiations of NIL funds with agents, whom would not tell the truth on many occasions.
"I tell them, if you can get $1 million to play college basketball, then you should go take it," Larranaga said. "They were probably offered $100,000."
Larranaga just kept saying it was time to step aside. His heart is somewhere else. However, it is in the right place. It is with his family. He is going to be a full-time husband, father and grandfather.
“After more than fifty years in college coaching, it is simply time,” Larrañaga said. “There is never a great moment to step away, but I owe it to our student-athletes, our staff and the University of Miami to make this move now when my heart is simply no longer in the game and I owe it to Liz, Jay, Jon, and my grandchildren to be a greater part of their lives."
NIL IS KILLING COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Larranaga also said he could no longer handle the negotiating it would take to land a recruit under today's NIL contract world. He said college basketball used to be about building relationships and meeting different people. Today it is about agents, negotiations and money.
He did not want to be a part of that environment any longer.
"It's hard to put into words why I am doing this," Larranaga said, "Because I love the game and the University that much....I have tried, but I am exhausted.
"After the Final Four eight of my players went into the transfer portal, They had the opportunity to make money somewhere else. It's become professional."
PROFESSOR LARRANAGA
Larranaga joked it might be time for him to become a professor at the University,
"I have always been a professor," Larranaga said. "Basketball was my subject."
Larranaga closed out his remarks talking about the future of the program and of college basketball.
"The University needs a new leader of the program, one who is both adept at and embracing of the new world of intercollegiate athletics. It has been the honor of a lifetime to be a part of the Hurricane Family and to represent this world-class institution."
"Most importantly, I have been so blessed to have coached the hundreds of young men who chose to wear the UM jersey and who have gone on to flourish in their respective journeys, Larranaga said. "I will always be a Cane.”