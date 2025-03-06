LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Other NBA Talent Congratulate Jai Lucas on Being the Next Miami Head Coach
More legends are coming out to congratulate the newest Miami Hurricanes head coach as Jai Lucas takes the next step in his professional career.
Some of those legends including future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade send their respects to the new UM coach.
"Coach Jai Lucas, I just want to say congratulations to you on your head coaching job down there at the University of Miami," James said. "They are going to welcome you with open arms. It's all nothing but love down there. All the family and I know you are going to have a great time. Go ahead and do big things. Truly an unbelievable accomplishment and I wish you nothing but the best of luck."
Wade also held the same sentiment as James.
"Jai, you come from a heritage of great basketball minds," Wade said. "Congratulations to you and your entire family on the Miami job. Respect."
Other NBA stars like Anthony Edwards, Tristan Thompson, rapper Trick Daddy, and former Duke players Jared McCain and Derick Lively also sent their congratulations.
The excitement is beginning to grow for the new head coach and this oppurtinity. He has the support of the entire 305 as he plans to return this once promising program back into National Championship contenders.
