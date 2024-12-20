Mario Cristobal on Balancing a Bowl Game and the Transfer Portal
A roster of great players who are going to enter the NFL Draft, the transfer portal, and dealing with a bowl game is a difficult task for most people but it is another day's work for the Miami Hurricanes head coach.
Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal is doing as they prepare to face Iowa State in the Pop-Tart Bowl.
Cristobal knows that this is a great sign of things to come, especially with how active this team has been in recent years and how players have opted out of bowl games. This shows that the leadership is strong within the Hurricanes organization as they tackle both issues at the same time.
"You dedicate the same amount of time that you always would throughout the year you just got to realize as a coach that your day is just it's already long but it's that much longer but you don't compromise either you know I want to be really clear about that you know the opportunity to play in the postseason is an honor that is earned,"
Cristobal continued.
"I always want to treat that as such and I think that's important for the University of Miami and everyone associated with the University of Miami to understand that earning a chance in the postseason is something that is earned and it has to be approached with absolute professionalism and eagerness to do well and at the same time certainly the other moving parts of the building and are continuing to progress a college football program revolves around recruiting revolves around the portal."
Cristobal knows that at the end of the day, this is all an opportunity for most of his players to show out against a great opponent. It also shows how amped up he is to be coaching with this group of guys.
"Both your players and players that are going to have opportunities to come to the University of Miami and it doesn't stop you just stay the course you know we've always been a very driven hardworking program and that's not going to change. As a matter of fact it'll be upped and amped up even more," Cristobal said.