Miami Baseball Bounces Back Defeating No. 8 Florida in Final Game of the Series
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team railed in the fifth inning to defeat the No. 8 Florida Gators 13-6 after dropping the first two games of the series.
It was a great showing for the Canes who needed a sign of growth from last season to this one. The bats were finally hot against the Gaotrs but it took some time to build that momentum.
The Hurricanes were in an early hole. Sunday starter Brian Walters took to the mound and had a rough first and third innings. He allowed two runs in each and was inconsistent with his arm. Then he found something when he returned to his breaking ball. After that, Carson Fischer stepped in at the end of the fourth and delivered his first-season victory.
In the top of the fourth, the Hurricanes found a way to get two runs in play thanks to the start of a great Dorian Gonzalez Jr. double-RBI that brought in Jake Ogden. After that the Hurricanes cracked the Gator's code and in the fifth inning scored five runs. Gonzalez finished the game 3-5 at bat with two RBIs.
Bobby Marsh continues to be a run-scoring match bringing in four RBIs on the day going 2-4 at the plate. This shut down the Gators who attempted a small comeback at the end.
The Canes will be back to play FIU on March 4 and play at loanDepot Park home of the Miami Marlins.
