Kai Trump, Amongst Others, announced to Miami's 2026 Signing Class
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head women’s golf coach Janice Olivencia announced the signing of three student-athletes, Bella Dovhey (Orlando, Fla.), Kai Trump (Stuart, Fla.), and Carlee Rogers (Chattanooga, Tenn.), on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The trio will join the Hurricanes for the 2026-27 season.
A dominant force on the Florida junior and amateur circuit, Bella Dovhey joins Miami with one of the most impressive resumes in the 2026 class. Dovhey captured the 2023 Sunshine State Women’s Amateur title and finished runner-up in both 2022 and 2024. She also earned a first-place status at the 2023 NXXT Women’s Pro Tour event in Orlando, highlighted by rounds of 70, 70, 73.
Dovhey’s recent highlights include a top five finish at the 2025 Women’s Porter Cup and a No. 5 placement at the 2025 Florida Women’s Amateur. Dovhey also recorded a career-low round of 62 at the Notah Begay III Regional Championship leading to a first-place finish.
Dovhey is a four-time member of Team Florida through the Florida State Golf Association and was awarded the 2024 Circle Christian School Athlete of the Year. Dovhey was also a four-time All-Central Florida selection by the Orlando Sentinel
“Bella is going to bring the complete package to Miami Golf,” Olivencia said. “She is a high character individual with a heart of gold and is one of the top players to come out of the state of Florida. Bella has some of the best hands in golf I’ve ever seen, complimenting her exceptional skills, competitive drive, and fierce approach toward the game. Bella sets herself apart with her genuine love of team golf and she truly embodies the winning mindset we encourage at Miami.”
A rising player on the Srixon Medalist Tour, AJGA, and South Florida PGA circuits, Kai Trump has established a substantial presence in Florida’s top junior competitions.
Trump has posted numerous strong finishes, including runner-up at the 2025 Major Championship at Village Golf Course, third at Lost City Golf Club, and second at the 2024 Martin County Junior Open. She’s also earned top 10 results at the Cognizant High School Invitational (2025) and Martin Downs Medalist Tour event (2024), along with being a key leader in in her high school’s four consecutive district team titles.
“Kai will bring tremendous energy and excitement to Miami,” Olivencia said. “She’s a multi-sport athlete with a strong competitive spirit and a true love for the game of golf. Kai is very committed to her growth, both as a player and as a person, and her emphasis on development will continue to lead her to new heights. Kai has big goals for Canes Golf, with the work ethic to match.”
Carlee Rogers is the final signee for Miami and is one of Tennessee’s top-ranked juniors. Rogers will come to Coral Gables with a championship pedigree and an impressive record against some of the most elite junior competitors.
Rogers captured the 2023 Tennessee Junior Championship and finished runner-up at the Tennessee PGA Junior Championship. She also posted top 15 results at the PKB Spring Invitational and AJGA Callaway Junior at Canebrake, along with a fourth-place finish at the Sneds Elite at Harrison Bay.
At the National Girls Junior PGA Championship, Rogers placed 35th in a field of 155, shooting rounds of 77, 72, 75. With a Junior Golf Scoreboard scoring differential of –3.51, she ranks No. 2 in Tennessee’s Class of 2026 and No. 54 nationally.
“Carlee is a force on and off the course,” Olivencia said. “She brings levels of grit and determination that will raise the standard of everyone else around her. Carlee continues to grow into an elite competitor every time she tees it up and consistently positions herself to win. We are excited to see how she will challenge herself and her future teammates as she takes this program to the next level.”
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.