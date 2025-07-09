Miami Places Program-Record Six Golfers on All-ACC Academic Team
The University of Miami golf team placed a program-record six golfers on the 2025 All-ACC Academic Team, as announced Tuesday by the league office.
Four Hurricanes – junior Olivia Grønborg (sociology) and sophomores Barbora Bujáková (real estate), Rebekah Gardner (sport administration) and Aada Rissanen (international studies) – will make their second appearance on the team, while freshmen Cloe Amion Villarino (business) and Sofie Hlinomazová (health science) earned the honor for the first time in their careers.
Amion Villarino, Grønborg, Hlinomazová and Rissanen were all named to the Provost’s Honor Roll this spring for recording a 3.75 (or higher) grade point average.
Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
Miami's Sebastian the Ibis Tabbed for the Mascot Hall of Fame
The Mascot Hall of Fame (MHOF) is thrilled to unveil the five newest members joining its legendary ranks as part of the Class of 2025!
In a whirlwind of fur, feathers, and face paint, the nation tuned in this morning to Good Morning America for the highly anticipated announcement. After a record-setting nomination and voting process, the Mascot Hall of Fame is proud to induct five icons who have thrilled crowds, rallied fans, and represented their teams with spirit and heart.