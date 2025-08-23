Miami Places School-Record on ACC Academic Honor Roll
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2024-25 Academic Honor Roll on Friday, and the University of Miami placed a school-record 300 student-athletes on the list.
The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.
“I am incredibly proud of all our student-athletes who made the ACC Academic Honor Roll this past school year,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “I want to thank our coaching and academic support staffs for helping us set another school record and ensuring our student-athletes achieve their goals in the classroom.”
Each of the ACC’s 18 schools had multiple student-athletes who achieved ACC Academic Honor Roll listing for the fifth time, which for Miami included Savannah Barr (swimming), Adrianna Cera (swimming), Michael Donovan (football), Julia Edwards (soccer), Max Flory (men’s diving), Daphnee Lavassas (cross country), Frederick Potter (football), Jalen Rivers (football), Emma Sundstrand (swimming). Rowing student-athlete Mimmi Balaam was one of 19 ACC student-athletes who made the honor roll for the sixth time.
Five Miami Hurricanes Named To Senior Bowl Preseason Watch List
Last season, the Miami Hurricanes represented well in the Senior Bowl, and now, they look to light it up again with five notable players being named to the preseason watch list.
This season, the watchlist has been trimmed down from 850 players to 300 to highlight the best talent.
“We decided to trim our watchlist from 850 to 300 to raise the bar and truly spotlight the top-tier talent across the country,” says Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich.
“Our staff has been working rigorously to identify the top talent in this year’s draft class, and the players on this list have stood out so far, but this is just the beginning," Fabianich said. "This season is the most valuable part of our process, and there is still plenty of football to be played. Our scouts will be on the road every week, tracking how these players perform and who continues to rise.”
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.