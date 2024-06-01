First Alert: June 1, 2024: Alexa Noel Named A Finalist For The Honda Sports Award
Alexa Noel has had her name added for another award for her outstanding season this time being named a finalist for the Honda Sports Award. Entering the tournament as the No. 8 seed, the redshirt junior captured the 2024 NCAA Singles Championship after an incredible tournament. She finished the season ranked No. 3 by the ITA, her highest ranking of the season, and is now a three-time ITA All-American in singles.
The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 48 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”. The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2024 Honda Cup, which will be presented during a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET, in New York City.
Noel is now Miami’s third individual national champion, joining Audra Cohen (2007) and Estela Perez-Somarriba (2019). Now, she has another challenge ahead of her as The USTA today announced that Noel will receive a wild card into the 2024 US Open main draw after winning the NCAA singles championship.
