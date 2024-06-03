First Alert: June 3, 2024: Recaps Of Recruits From The First Official Visit
It has been a slow summer for the Hurricanes but someone who has been keeping his pace is head coach Mario Cristobal and his recruiting ability of some of the top prospects in the nation over the weekend. According to 247sports, the University of Miami has the No. 4 ranked recruiting class for 2024 and they are continuing to rise those rankings.
16 recruits came and visited the campus and facilities over the weekend and many where stunned and shocked by how well it went. With many decision being decided on the next couple of months for the class of 2025, a future might be with the Miami Hurricanes as they continue to stand out for recruits.
Some have already made their commitment such as tight end Luka Gilbert, TE Brock Schott, and IOL Takaylen Muex, but they believe that some of the others will also commit as well. Four star edge rusher Zion Grady has been one of the top talents that Miami has been trying to get for some time and he has come away with the Hurricanes being high on his list of teams. One of the highlights for the weekend was to show that this is not normal college town with fine dining and an exciting boat ride with some of the coaches around Biscayne Bay to get a taste of what life as a 'Cane can be like.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled
Bulldogs Results
No games scheduled
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
89 Days
Follow us on:
Twitter: @CanesCentralSI
Facebook: Canes Central: All Things Miami Hurricanes