Where Does Miami Rank in the Final Polls of the Season
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The standard has been set for the Miami Hurricanes. They finished the season with a Round of 32 appearance while also retaining some of their best players from last season.
While Tru Washington continues to ponder whether he wants to return, there is a clear message to every Hurricane that follows. It has resulted in Miami ending the 2025-26 regular season ranked as a team.
In the AP Poll, the Canes make the cut as the No. 24 team in the country, while in the USA Today Coaches Poll, they are viewed a bit higher as the No. 22 team in the nation.
This is only the first year under Jai Lucas and just the beginning for what is to come for the Canes program.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (57), 37-3, 1425
- UConn, 34-6, 1352
- Arizona, 36-3, 1311
- Duke, 35-3, 1237
- Illinois, 28-9, 1228
- Purdue, 30-9, 1113
- Houston, 30-7, 1021
- Iowa State, 29-8, 924
- Florida, 27-8, 909
- St. John's, 50-7, 891
- Michigan State 27-8, 865
- Tennessee, 25-12, 756
- Arkansas, 28-9, 716
- Nebraska, 28-7, 696
- Iowa, 24-13, 620
- Alabama, 25-10, 617
- Virginia, 30-6, 530
- Gonzaga, 31-4, 459
- Vanderbilt, 27-9, 445
- Kansas, 24-11, 330
- Texas Tech, 23-11, 244
- Texas, 21-15, 216
- Louisville, 24-11, 150
- Miami-Florida, 26-9, 89
- Wisconsin, 24-11, 70
Others Receiving Votes: UCLA 51, Saint Louis 51, Utah St. 45, High Point 37, VCU 29, Miami (Ohio) 26, BYU 15, North Carolina 14, Kentucky 14, TCU 9, Texas A&M 7, Saint Mary's 7, Akron 3, Ohio St. 2, Auburn 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Michigan (31), 37-3, 775
- UConn, 34-6, 737
- Arizona, 36-4, 713
- Duke, 35-3, 668
- Illinois, 28-9, 654
- Houston, 30-7, 586
- Purdue, 30-9, 562
- Iowa State, 29-8, 520
- Florida, 27-8, 497
- St. John's, 30-7, 491
- Michigan State, 27-8, 465
- Tennessee, 25-12, 390
- Arkansas, 28-9, 387
- Nebraska, 28-7, 369
- Virginia, 30-6, 294
- Alabama, 25-10, 292
- Vanderbilt, 27-9, 289
- Gonzaga, 31-4, 286
- Iowa, 24-13, 277
- Kansas, 24-11, 219
- Texas Tech, 23-11, 168
- Miami-Florida, 26-9, 94
- Louisville, 24-11, 70
- Texas, 21-15, 55
- Wisconsin, 24-11, 42
Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 North Carolina; No. 22 Saint Mary's.
Others Receiving Votes: Utah State 37; Saint Louis 30; UCLA 28; North Carolina 28; Saint Mary's 16; Miami (OH) 9; BYU 8; High Point 7; Villanova 4; UCF 3; Kentucky 3; VCU 2.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5