Skip to main content
All Hurricanes

Where Does Miami Rank in the Final Polls of the Season

The Miami Hurricanes finish the season with a standard set as they prepare for the offseason.
Justice Sandle|
Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas calls a play during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas calls a play during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

In this story:

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

The standard has been set for the Miami Hurricanes. They finished the season with a Round of 32 appearance while also retaining some of their best players from last season.

While Tru Washington continues to ponder whether he wants to return, there is a clear message to every Hurricane that follows. It has resulted in Miami ending the 2025-26 regular season ranked as a team.

In the AP Poll, the Canes make the cut as the No. 24 team in the country, while in the USA Today Coaches Poll, they are viewed a bit higher as the No. 22 team in the nation.

This is only the first year under Jai Lucas and just the beginning for what is to come for the Canes program.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Michigan (57), 37-3, 1425
  2. UConn, 34-6, 1352
  3. Arizona, 36-3, 1311
  4. Duke, 35-3, 1237
  5. Illinois, 28-9, 1228
  6. Purdue, 30-9, 1113
  7. Houston, 30-7, 1021
  8. Iowa State, 29-8, 924
  9. Florida, 27-8, 909
  10. St. John's, 50-7, 891
  11. Michigan State 27-8, 865
  12. Tennessee, 25-12, 756
  13. Arkansas, 28-9, 716
  14. Nebraska, 28-7, 696
  15. Iowa, 24-13, 620
  16. Alabama, 25-10, 617
  17. Virginia, 30-6, 530
  18. Gonzaga, 31-4, 459
  19. Vanderbilt, 27-9, 445
  20. Kansas, 24-11, 330
  21. Texas Tech, 23-11, 244
  22. Texas, 21-15, 216
  23. Louisville, 24-11, 150
  24. Miami-Florida, 26-9, 89
  25. Wisconsin, 24-11, 70

Others Receiving Votes: UCLA 51, Saint Louis 51, Utah St. 45, High Point 37, VCU 29, Miami (Ohio) 26, BYU 15, North Carolina 14, Kentucky 14, TCU 9, Texas A&M 7, Saint Mary's 7, Akron 3, Ohio St. 2, Auburn 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Michigan (31), 37-3, 775
  2. UConn, 34-6, 737
  3. Arizona, 36-4, 713
  4. Duke, 35-3, 668
  5. Illinois, 28-9, 654
  6. Houston, 30-7, 586
  7. Purdue, 30-9, 562
  8. Iowa State, 29-8, 520
  9. Florida, 27-8, 497
  10. St. John's, 30-7, 491
  11. Michigan State, 27-8, 465
  12. Tennessee, 25-12, 390
  13. Arkansas, 28-9, 387
  14. Nebraska, 28-7, 369
  15. Virginia, 30-6, 294
  16. Alabama, 25-10, 292
  17. Vanderbilt, 27-9, 289
  18. Gonzaga, 31-4, 286
  19. Iowa, 24-13, 277
  20. Kansas, 24-11, 219
  21. Texas Tech, 23-11, 168
  22. Miami-Florida, 26-9, 94
  23. Louisville, 24-11, 70
  24. Texas, 21-15, 55
  25. Wisconsin, 24-11, 42

Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 North Carolina; No. 22 Saint Mary's.

Others Receiving Votes: Utah State 37; Saint Louis 30; UCLA 28; North Carolina 28; Saint Mary's 16; Miami (OH) 9; BYU 8; High Point 7; Villanova 4; UCF 3; Kentucky 3; VCU 2.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Share on XFollow Justice_News5
Home/Basketball