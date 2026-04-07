Where Does Miami Rank in the Final Polls of the Season

The standard has been set for the Miami Hurricanes. They finished the season with a Round of 32 appearance while also retaining some of their best players from last season.

While Tru Washington continues to ponder whether he wants to return, there is a clear message to every Hurricane that follows. It has resulted in Miami ending the 2025-26 regular season ranked as a team.

In the AP Poll, the Canes make the cut as the No. 24 team in the country, while in the USA Today Coaches Poll, they are viewed a bit higher as the No. 22 team in the nation.

This is only the first year under Jai Lucas and just the beginning for what is to come for the Canes program.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (57), 37-3, 1425 UConn, 34-6, 1352 Arizona, 36-3, 1311 Duke, 35-3, 1237 Illinois, 28-9, 1228 Purdue, 30-9, 1113 Houston, 30-7, 1021 Iowa State, 29-8, 924 Florida, 27-8, 909 St. John's, 50-7, 891 Michigan State 27-8, 865 Tennessee, 25-12, 756 Arkansas, 28-9, 716 Nebraska, 28-7, 696 Iowa, 24-13, 620 Alabama, 25-10, 617 Virginia, 30-6, 530 Gonzaga, 31-4, 459 Vanderbilt, 27-9, 445 Kansas, 24-11, 330 Texas Tech, 23-11, 244 Texas, 21-15, 216 Louisville, 24-11, 150 Miami-Florida, 26-9, 89 Wisconsin, 24-11, 70

Others Receiving Votes: UCLA 51, Saint Louis 51, Utah St. 45, High Point 37, VCU 29, Miami (Ohio) 26, BYU 15, North Carolina 14, Kentucky 14, TCU 9, Texas A&M 7, Saint Mary's 7, Akron 3, Ohio St. 2, Auburn 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (31), 37-3, 775 UConn, 34-6, 737 Arizona, 36-4, 713 Duke, 35-3, 668 Illinois, 28-9, 654 Houston, 30-7, 586 Purdue, 30-9, 562 Iowa State, 29-8, 520 Florida, 27-8, 497 St. John's, 30-7, 491 Michigan State, 27-8, 465 Tennessee, 25-12, 390 Arkansas, 28-9, 387 Nebraska, 28-7, 369 Virginia, 30-6, 294 Alabama, 25-10, 292 Vanderbilt, 27-9, 289 Gonzaga, 31-4, 286 Iowa, 24-13, 277 Kansas, 24-11, 219 Texas Tech, 23-11, 168 Miami-Florida, 26-9, 94 Louisville, 24-11, 70 Texas, 21-15, 55 Wisconsin, 24-11, 42

Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 North Carolina; No. 22 Saint Mary's.

Others Receiving Votes: Utah State 37; Saint Louis 30; UCLA 28; North Carolina 28; Saint Mary's 16; Miami (OH) 9; BYU 8; High Point 7; Villanova 4; UCF 3; Kentucky 3; VCU 2.

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