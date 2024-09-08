Volleyball: Grace Lopez Dominates No. 1 Texas As The Hurricanes Remain Undefeated
The Miami Hurricanes (5-0) continue to gain attention in the volleyball world as they defeated No. 1 Texas in three straight sets after being down 0-2.
It was a difficult start to the game for the Hurricanes as they struggled to find their rhythm around the net. Then it finally clicked for the team with one of their young talents coming in and showing why she is one of the best players in the country. She is one of the many reasons they are undefeated.
That rally came from sophomore Grace Lopez. She finished the game with 20 kills each one more impactful than the next. She has a fantastic left arm and finished all over the Longhorns. Texas has struggled this season to put opponents away and with a little life, the Canes came back with a fight and Lopez was the key.
Last season she was fantastic as she continues to add on to this season. She was a 2023 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention, 2023 ACC All-Freshman Team 2023 All-ACC First Team, and she has continued to play dominantly for the Hurricanes.
This was also the 200 win for head coach, Jose "Keno" Gandara who has rebuilt this program and turned them into a powerhouse for the new-look ACC. Gandara has spent time building this team with Olympians, and some of the best talent from the south, His work has paid off to start the season.
Where will the Cane end up in the rankings? They might end up being placed in the top 15 after a great win, but for now, the Hurricanes have the volleyball world on notice.