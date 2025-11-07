Miami Will be Without Star Players Against Syracuse in Initial ACC Availability Report
As the season gets longer, more players will continue to get injured, and for No. 18 Miami, it will be losing some of its top players ahead of the massive game against Syracuse.
Mario Cristobal was already concerned about multiple players during his weekly press conference, and now the first Initial ACC availability report has started to show some light on who those players will be.
The Hurricanes will be without star running back Mark Fletcher Jr., cornerback OJ Frederique Jr., and WR Tony Johnson, and will have several players listed as questionable as well.
CJ Daniels did not see the field last game and is questionable this game. Ahmad Moten Sr. had been a key piece for the Hurricanes in the middle of the defensive line, but he is hurt as well.
Full Availability Report
Syracuse
Out
WR #8 Tyshawn Russell
QB #9 Steve Angeli
LB #15 Derek McDonald
WR #18 Emanuel Ross
DL #30 Chase Simmons
DB #34 Nate Prater
RB #36 Malachi James
OL #62 Jackson Iak
OL #65 Adam Boeheim
OL #73 Joshua Miller
DL #92 Rashard Perry
Questionable
QB #4 Jakhari Williams
DL #11 Denis Jaquez Jr.
LS/FB #21 Fran Brown Jr.
OL #51 Austin Collins
OL #60 Naquil Betrand
OL #69 TJ Ferguson
Probable
LB #13 Gary Bryant III
OL #75 Trevion Mack
Miami
Out
RB #4 Mark Fletcher Jr.
LB #9 Malik Bryant
DL #14 Hayden Lowe
WR #17 Tony Johnson
WR #18 Chance Robinson
TE #19 Brock Schott
DB #29 OJ Frederique Jr.
TE #84 Jack Nickel
Questionable
WR #7 CJ Daniels
LB #31 Wesley Bissainthe
DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.
Key Information Per the ACC
Reporting Requirements
For Conference football games, availability reports shall be submitted two nights before the game, the night before the game, and two hours before the scheduled game time. For basketball and baseball games, availability reports shall be submitted the night before the game and two hours before the scheduled game time. However, only one report is submitted on the second and subsequent days when a team plays a game on consecutive days
Student-Athlete Status Designations
For reports submitted before game day, a student-athlete will be designated with one of the following availability statuses:
- Available
- Probable
- Questionable
- Out
On game day, a student-athlete will be designated with one of the following availability statuses:
- Available
- Game Time Decision
- Out
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.