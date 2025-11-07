All Hurricanes

Miami Will be Without Star Players Against Syracuse in Initial ACC Availability Report

The Miami Hurricanes have been hit with a massive injury bug that could slow down the offense.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the football against the South Florida Bulls during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
As the season gets longer, more players will continue to get injured, and for No. 18 Miami, it will be losing some of its top players ahead of the massive game against Syracuse.

Mario Cristobal was already concerned about multiple players during his weekly press conference, and now the first Initial ACC availability report has started to show some light on who those players will be.

The Hurricanes will be without star running back Mark Fletcher Jr., cornerback OJ Frederique Jr., and WR Tony Johnson, and will have several players listed as questionable as well.

CJ Daniels did not see the field last game and is questionable this game. Ahmad Moten Sr. had been a key piece for the Hurricanes in the middle of the defensive line, but he is hurt as well.

Full Availability Report

Syracuse

Out

WR #8 Tyshawn Russell

QB #9 Steve Angeli

LB #15 Derek McDonald

WR #18 Emanuel Ross

DL #30 Chase Simmons

DB #34 Nate Prater

RB #36 Malachi James

OL #62 Jackson Iak

OL #65 Adam Boeheim

OL #73 Joshua Miller

DL #92 Rashard Perry

Questionable

QB #4 Jakhari Williams

DL #11 Denis Jaquez Jr.

LS/FB #21 Fran Brown Jr.

OL #51 Austin Collins

OL #60 Naquil Betrand

OL #69 TJ Ferguson

Probable

LB #13 Gary Bryant III

OL #75 Trevion Mack

Miami

Out

RB #4 Mark Fletcher Jr.

LB #9 Malik Bryant

DL #14 Hayden Lowe

WR #17 Tony Johnson

WR #18 Chance Robinson

TE #19 Brock Schott

DB #29 OJ Frederique Jr.

TE #84 Jack Nickel

Questionable

WR #7 CJ Daniels

LB #31 Wesley Bissainthe

DL #99 Ahmad Moten Sr.

Key Information Per the ACC

Reporting Requirements
For Conference football games, availability reports shall be submitted two nights before the game, the night before the game, and two hours before the scheduled game time. For basketball and baseball games, availability reports shall be submitted the night before the game and two hours before the scheduled game time. However, only one report is submitted on the second and subsequent days when a team plays a game on consecutive days

Student-Athlete Status Designations
For reports submitted before game day, a student-athlete will be designated with one of the following availability statuses: 

  • Available 
  • Probable 
  • Questionable 
  • Out 

On game day, a student-athlete will be designated with one of the following availability statuses: 

  • Available 
  • Game Time Decision 
  • Out 

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

