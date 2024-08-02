2024 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Tight Ends
The Miami Hurricanes struggled to utilize the tight-end talent littered throughout the room. That could be down to a nasty injury bug that projected start Elijah Arroyo dealt with last season or down to the quarterback play from Tyler Van Dyke.
Miami's tight ends combined for 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 18 catches. Oregon Transfer TE Cam McCormick took over for the injured Arroyo, but he was primarily used as a blocker in which he was effective. That should be different under Cameron Ward. Four Washinton State TEs combined for 425 receiving yards last year under his watch and he will be looking to add more people to the great offense that is the Hurricanes.
With the history of great tight ends like Jeremy Shockey, Bubba Franks, Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen and David Njoku, the Hurricanes have the ability to produce some of the best tightends in the game.
1. Elijah Arroyo
Injuries are the only thing keeping Arroyo from dominating at the TE position. Year after year he is dealing with one nagging injury after another and the flashes that he shows when he is on the field is undeniable.
After playing every game during his freshman season, he has only played 8 in the past two. A lingering knee injury that ended his sophomore season troubled him during his junior one as well. When he did see the field last season he only caught one ball for 11 yards in the final regular season game against Boston College.
His time at camp has shown that he is improving and recovering well. Only time will tell if he can play at the high level the Hurricanes will need him to be at.
2. Riley Williams
A promising freshman season from WIlliams as he saw action in all 13 games in debut collegiate season while catching eight passes for 72 yards with one touchdown. he cook over most of the "production" out of the tightend room one Arroyo went down again.
One of the many things about him is that he is huge with a basketball-like frame that only benefits him and his quarterback Ward who likes to throw jump balls. The 6-6 size will be utilized more this season compared to last as WIllaims could be one of the top targets.
3. Cam McCormick
In his eight year in the college level, McCormick still is a vaulable assest for the Hurricanes. Last season he caoght 8 balls for 62 yards, however, his main obgective was to be a blocker as the Canes tried to develop a run game. He was effective but for the Oregon transfer, he would like to see more of an oppuruntiy.
That could be hard to come by with the emergence of Williams and the returnf of Arroyo has he started 11 of the 13 games last season. WIth those starts he could be looking at a move to lineman in the future if he wishes to future his career.
4. Elija Lofton
The newest addition to the Hurricanes TE room is freshman Elija Lofton. A top ten tighend of the 2023 class and the No. 1 TE in the state of Nevada, Lofton will look to be the next great to come out of "Tight End U". There is many things to love about his potential with is size, speed, blocking, and catching abilities that rivial some of his peirs in the room.