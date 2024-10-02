A Rising Star In Defensive Edge Malik Bryant
Depth has been a successful hit rate for No. 8 Miami as they had to dig deep into their roster to get the victory against Virginia Tech on Friday night.
Enter sophomore Malik Bryant who saved the game for the Hurricanes on a critical fourth down stop that could have left the Hurricanes with its first loss on the season.
The score is 27-17 with 5:54 remaining on the clock in the third quarter and the Hokies decide to fake a field goal to pick up the first down. Their plans were foiled by Bryant who read it to perfection and took action to get the key stop that could have put the game out of reach for the Hurricanes.
He has been able to absorb everything thrown his way because he calls himself a sponge. This is one of the key reasons that he was able to read the play, get the stop, and now likely see more playing time because he is a student of the game.
So far until this point I've been a sponge. Just soaking up all the game I can from Coach Taylor, Coach Guidry, and Coach Cristobal himself. Whatever they are able to throw out there I just take advantage of every opportunity that's been thrown my way," Bryant said.
He is another young player who has started to take shape into a future star for the Hurricanes. The depth of the team has started to learn and grow because of what Mario Cristobal and his staff have been able to accomplish in their time with the team. The more talent that has the chance to develop like Bryant, the more players will see the field and show that they can make an impact just like the new edge rusher.