Belief In The Hurricanes; First Alert: August 22, 2024
Fall Camps is quickly wrapping up, and with that the more the team belevies in themselves and the outcome of this season.
On both sides of the ball, there are some of the best talent from around the country taking a stand. Some are also taking notice like Josh Pate.
During his trip to Coral Gables, he took a look at some of the athletes walking around the building and couldn't believe what he saw.
"What's in this building right now is pretty crazy," Pate said on the Behind The U Podcast. "I go to Alabama, I got to Georgia, I go to Ohio State, I've been at all those places in the past few months. The althetes walking around this place look a lot like athletes walking around that place."
Pate continued and said that won't generate any wins but the talent is here in the building for the Hurricanes.
Did you notice?
- Rowing - Naroa Zubimendi won her race today in the Women’s Pair Repechage at the U23 World Championships and qualified for the A final tomorrow where she will compete for a medal
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
9 days