Everything Head Coach Brent Pry Said After Gut-Wrenching Loss To No. 7 Miami
Coaching mistakes and trouble managing the clock were the Virginia Tech Hokies' downfall as they fell to No. 7 Miami.
Hokies head coach Brent Pry took to the podium and spoke after the shocking loss on the road.
Opening statement…
That’s a tough one right there. The way the game ended. I hope they got that call right. To take that and overturn it and take that from our kids, our coaches, our fans, I hope they got it right. I’m very proud of our team and our coaches. [We] are much closer to the team that we need to be, week in and week out. Miami is a very talented football team. We needed to play our best. Incredibly disappointed for our team right now, but I’ll take our players, our coaches and Lane Stadium any day.
On the final play…
I ran over and said, ‘how did you rule it?’ He said, ‘touchdown.’ Normally, when you look at something that long, it does not get overturned. I didn’t think there was enough evidence to overturn it. So, like I said, I hope they got it right.
On clock management…
We managed the game…I thought we did a pretty good job the way we managed their score and then the ensuing drive to get to the 30-yard line and throw it into the endzone against the No. 7 team in the country.
On the mood in the locker room…
They’re hurting. That’s why I said I hope they got it right. They’re hurting. I can tell them I’m proud, and I did, but that ain’t helping them right now. They played their tails off and again, I think Miami is a very well-coached, good football team. We’ll look at film and they’ll be things that we know we’ve got to do better. We’ve got to make teams like that earn it all day long and early, we gave them a couple explosive plays that we won’t be happy with. I think their quarterback is exceptional. Now, I’m not going to trade him for ours, but he’s exceptional. He’s a really good player.
On overall thoughts of the game…
I just thought we came out punching and with a mindset to go be the team we can be. I think, obviously, the way Kyron [Drones] played just kind of jump starts you. You’ve seen him run it, throw it, the things he can do. What Bhayshul [Tuten] does for us, being able to run the ball and stay on schedule today. I think we were pretty efficient on third down against a really talented group. We were able to stay on schedule, which is important to keep drives alive. And we had some explosives. I don’t know if we had as many as they did, but we had some big chunk plays, too. I think the commitment to running the ball and being good there helped us today.